Reus reigns on opening stage

Dutchman wins from break, assumes race lead

Image 1 of 15

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 15

Reus can't believe it.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 15

The sprint is won by Kai Reus.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 15

The day's podium.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 15

Damien le Fuste looks around for some help from his colleagues.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 15

The peloton all strung out in the final stages of the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 15

David Chopin (Bretagne) rides to third on the stage.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 15

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 15

Kai Reus on the podium is the new leader of the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 15

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 15

South African Christian Jennings in the break.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 15

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 15

Great Britain leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 15

The break worked together but failde to establish themselves far off the front.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 15

The bunch rides on stage one.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results
1Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4:10:24
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
4Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
6Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
8Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
9Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:23
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
12Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
17Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
19Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
26Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
27Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Quentin Have (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
29Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
31Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
33Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
34Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
37Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
41Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
42Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
43Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
45Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
46Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
47Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
48Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
49Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
50Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
51David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
52Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
53Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:03:50
54Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:42
55Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
56Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:06:47
57Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
60Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
61Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:08:17
62Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
63Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
64Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
65Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
67Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
68Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
69Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
70Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
71Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
72Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
73Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
74Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
75Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
76Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
77Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
78Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
79Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
80Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
81Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
82Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
84Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
85Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
87Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
88Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
89Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
90Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
91Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
92Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
93Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
94Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
95Nicolai Steensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
96Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
97Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
98Kévin Labeque (Fra) France Poursuite
99Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
100Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
102Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
103Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
104Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
105Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
106Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
107Maxime Mayencon (Fra) France Poursuite
108Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
109Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
111Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
112Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
113Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:15:09
114Kévin Cherruault (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:18:10
115Christian Ranneries (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
HDBaptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:39:36
HDFabien Le Coguic (Fra) France Poursuite
DNFJean Philippe Maheau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
DNFRicky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland

Sprint 1 - Plouëc du Trieux (2ème passage), 34km
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly6pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida4
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2

Sprint 2 - Plouëc du Trieux, 58km
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly6pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida4
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2

Sprint 3 - Pontrieux (2ème passage), 90.5km
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly6pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida4
3Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Sprint 4 - Pontrieux (4ème passage), 113.5km
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly6pts
2Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2

Sprint 5 - Pontrieux (6ème passage), 136.5km
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León6pts
2Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite2

Sprint 6 - Pontrieux (8ème passage), 159.5km
1David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne6pts
2Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida4
3Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme2

Mountain 1 - Pontrieux - Côte du cimetière (1er pas.), 39km
1Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida6pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Mountain 2 - Pontrieux - Côte du cimetière (2ème pas.), 63km
1Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida6pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Pontrieux (2è passage), 93km
1Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida6pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo2

Mountain 4 - Côte de Pontrieux 4è passage), 116.5km
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly6pts
2Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2

Mountain 5 - Côte de Pontrieux (6è passage), 139.5km
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León6pts
2Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly4
3Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida2

Mountain 6 - Côte de Pontrieux (8è passage), 162.5km
1Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6pts
2Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León4
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus2

Teams
1Cyclingteam De Rijke12:31:35
2Bretagne - Schuller0:00:23
3BKCP - Powerplus
4Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y Leon
5Joker Merida
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:46
7Great Britain
8An Post - Sean Kelly
9Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
10Plussbank Cervelo
11AVC Aix En Provence0:05:05
12Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:07:10
13Bretagne0:08:17
14UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
15Sojasun Espoir Ac Noyal
16Rabobank Continental Team0:08:40
17US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
18New Zealand0:16:34
19Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerlan
20France Poursuite0:24:28

General classification after stage 1
1Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4:10:24
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
4Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
6Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
8Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
9Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:23
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
12Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
17Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
19Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
23Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
26Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
27Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Quentin Have (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
29Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
31Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
33Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
34Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
37Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
41Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
42Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
43Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
45Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
46Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
47Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
48Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
49Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
50Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
51David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
52Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
53Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:03:50
54Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:42
55Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
56Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:06:47
57Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
60Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
61Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:08:17
62Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
63Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
64Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
65Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
67Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
68Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
69Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
70Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
71Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
72Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
73Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
74Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
75Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
76Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
77Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
78Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
79Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
80Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
81Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
82Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
84Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
85Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
87Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
88Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
89Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
90Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
91Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
92Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
93Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
94Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
95Nicolai Steensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
96Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
97Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
98Kévin Labeque (Fra) France Poursuite
99Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
100Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
102Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
103Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
104Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
105Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
106Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
107Maxime Mayencon (Fra) France Poursuite
108Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
109Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
111Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
112Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
113Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:15:09
114Kévin Cherruault (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:18:10
115Christian Ranneries (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland

Sprint classification
1Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly24pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida12
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León8
4Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly8
5David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne6
6Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida4
7Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme2
8Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
9Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
10Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
11Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite2

Mountains classification
1Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida18pts
2Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly18
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León8
4Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly8
5Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke6
6Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León4
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus2
8Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
9Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo2
10Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida2
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Teams classification
1Cyclingteam De Rijke12:31:35
2Bretagne - Schuller0:00:23
3BKCP - Powerplus
4Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y Leon
5Joker Merida
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:46
7Great Britain
8An Post - Sean Kelly
9Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
10Plussbank Cervelo
11AVC Aix En Provence0:05:05
12Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:07:10
13Bretagne0:08:17
14UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
15Sojasun Espoir Ac Noyal
16Rabobank Continental Team0:08:40
17US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
18New Zealand0:16:34
19Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerlan
20France Poursuite0:24:28

