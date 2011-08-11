Reus reigns on opening stage
Dutchman wins from break, assumes race lead
|1
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4:10:24
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|4
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|6
|Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|9
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:23
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|15
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|17
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|22
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|28
|Quentin Have (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|29
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|33
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|34
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|37
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|38
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|39
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|41
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|42
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|43
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|45
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|46
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|47
|Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|48
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|49
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|50
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|51
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|52
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|53
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:50
|54
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:42
|55
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|56
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:06:47
|57
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|60
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|61
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:08:17
|62
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|63
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|64
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|65
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|67
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|68
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|69
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|70
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|71
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|72
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|73
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|74
|Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
|75
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|76
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|77
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|78
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|79
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|80
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|81
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|82
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|84
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|85
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|88
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|89
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|90
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|91
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|92
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|93
|Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|94
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|95
|Nicolai Steensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|96
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|97
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|98
|Kévin Labeque (Fra) France Poursuite
|99
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|100
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|101
|François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
|102
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|103
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|104
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|105
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|106
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|107
|Maxime Mayencon (Fra) France Poursuite
|108
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|109
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|111
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|112
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|113
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:15:09
|114
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:18:10
|115
|Christian Ranneries (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|HD
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:39:36
|HD
|Fabien Le Coguic (Fra) France Poursuite
|DNF
|Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|DNF
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|1
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|pts
|2
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|pts
|2
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|pts
|2
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|3
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|1
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|2
|1
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|6
|pts
|2
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|3
|Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|2
|1
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|1
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|2
|1
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|4
|3
|Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|2
|1
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|2
|1
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|12:31:35
|2
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:23
|3
|BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y Leon
|5
|Joker Merida
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:46
|7
|Great Britain
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|10
|Plussbank Cervelo
|11
|AVC Aix En Provence
|0:05:05
|12
|Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:07:10
|13
|Bretagne
|0:08:17
|14
|UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|15
|Sojasun Espoir Ac Noyal
|16
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:08:40
|17
|US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|18
|New Zealand
|0:16:34
|19
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerlan
|20
|France Poursuite
|0:24:28
