Reus diagnosed with mononucleosis

Image 1 of 2 Dutch rider Kai Reus (Rabobank) will get another day in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 Kai Reus (Rabobank) (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Rabobank's Kai Reus has finally learnt why he hasn't been able to come up to speed this season after medical tests in Amsterdam revealed he is suffering from previously-undiagnosed mononucleosis.

Reus, who celebrates his 25th birthday on Thursday, may continue normal training and “a return to competition is not far away,” according to team trainer Louis Delahaye. However, no date has yet been set for his return to racing.

Further medical examinations are necessary to determine the precise form of the virus and what, if any, consequences Reus might face. His team have indicated that he may have been been ill since the end of last year.

Reus finished two races of the 2010 Mallorca Challenge and had to abandon the first stage of the 2010 Tour du Haut Var.

Last year, he won the second stage of the Tour of Britain and wore the leader's jersey for three stages. His stage win at the British event was his first victory since his return from serious head injuries suffered in a training accident in 2007.

Reus missed most of the 2007 and 2008 seasons after the accident on the Col de l’Iseran in France, which saw him placed in an induced coma for 12 days.