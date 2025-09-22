Remco Evenepoel loses key World Championships road captain as Tiesj Benoot tests positive for COVID-19

Belgian out of Sunday's road race selection, replaced by Louis Vervaeke

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Kevin Vauquelin of Team France, Tiesj Benoot of Team Belgium and Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium compete during the Men&#039;s Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tiesj Benoot working for Belgium teammate Remco Evenepoel during last year's road race at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium has lost one of their key road captains for Sunday's elite men's road race at the Road World Championships in Rwanda after Tiesj Benoot tested positive for COVID-19.

Benoot, who has taken part in seven Worlds road races, felt ill over the weekend and decided to take a test before travelling to Rwanda. Three tests returned positive results, ruling him out of taking part in this year's World Championships.

Benoot will be replaced in the Belgian squad by Louis Vervaeke – "a very worthy replacement", said Belgium coach Serge Pauwels.

Benoot, who recently finished seventh at the GP Montréal and fourth at the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, said that missing out on the Worlds road race is a real disappointment given his strong form.

"I felt really good. At the GP Montréal, I felt great and felt like I could ride a good World Championships supporting Remco. In Sunday's time trial, you could see that the altitude and humidity will be a real battle of attrition in the road race, and with the altitude training and heat training, I was ready for such a tough race.

