Remco Evenepoel in line for Tour of Flanders debut in 2025

By Barry Ryan
published

Lefevere ponders sending Belgian to Milan-San Remo and the Ronde in reboot of Soudal-QuickStep's Classics squad

Remco Evenepoel could be making his cobbled Classics debut next season
Patrick Lefevere has indicated that Remco Evenepoel could make his debut at Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders next season as he seeks to reboot Soudal-QuickStep’s Classics unit. 

Evenepoel’s victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022 and 2023 had salvaged the team’s last two Classics campaigns, but the Belgian missed this year’s edition of the race after breaking his collarbone in a crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

