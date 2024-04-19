‘The pain is getting less and less’ - Remco Evenepoel optimistic after Itzulia crash

By Stephen Farrand
published

Belgian reveals the dynamic of his crash and his hopes for the Tour de France and Paris Olympics

LES MUREAUX FRANCE MARCH 03 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step competes during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 1 a 1577km stage from Les Mureaux to Les Mureaux UCIWT on March 03 2024 in Les Mureaux France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel hopes to be back in the saddle very soon (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has spoken about his high-speed crash at Itzulia Basque Country, revealing he will ride a bike indoors for the first time next week and that the Tour de France and Paris Olympics remain his major goals for 2024. 

Speaking on the Soudal Quick Step team podcast, Evenepoel revealed that he crashed at 81kph on the descent, losing control of his bike after a bump in the road. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.