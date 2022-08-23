Rapha unveils two limited collections for 10th anniversary Women's 100
By Josh Croxton published
Two designers collaborate on a special edition kits
Rapha has recently unveiled the date for its latest Women’s 100 event, the now annual tradition which comprises a global challenge for women to cycle 100km on the same day, "however they want to".
This year’s event will land on Sunday 18th September, and 2022 will be its 10th anniversary. To mark this occasion, the British brand has today unveiled two limited edition Women's 100 kit collections, created in collaboration with two established artists. Rapha has also set itself a target of 100,000 women joining in with the 2022 event, inviting them to "come together and share the road."
Rapha says the aim of the Women's 100 is to "bring women from all around the world together to break down barriers and lift up one another." Last year, it teamed up with the Steezy Collective, a UK-based inclusive cycling collective made up of women, trans and non-binary cyclists from all disciplines whose aim is to change the face of cycling.
"No go-getting, change-seeking, day-seizing sisterhood is complete without a uniform that sets them apart when out of the road," read Rapha's recent press release. "We doubled up on the design with the expert help of both Zuzanna Rogatty and Studio Nari."
Rogatty is a New York- and Hawaii-based designer, letterer and art director whose previous clients include the New York Times. Studio Nari, meanwhile, is described as a creative consultancy and branding studio, founded by the award-winning Caterina Bianchini, and established to bridge the gap between design and art.
Both designs are available to buy right away at Rapha.cc (opens in new tab), where you can also sign up for the 2022 Women's 100.
