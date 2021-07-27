Rapha launches new Women’s 100 2021 collection

Rapha has just unveiled its new Women’s 100 collection, an annual tradition now in its ninth year, which accompanies a global challenge for women to cycle 100km on the same day. This year’s Women’s 100 event will land on Sunday 12th September, and aims to inspire thousands of women across the world to come together and share the road.

This year’s Women’s 100 kit design is sleek, colourful and reminiscent of impressionist paintings with its dapples of greens and blues paired with pink and yellow accents. According to Rapha, the collection draws inspiration from those women who pioneered the first-ever women’s cycling clubs.

Image 1 of 3 Rapha's 2021 Women's 100 campaign features members of the Steezy Collective (Image credit: Rapha / George Marshall) Image 2 of 3 The Steezy Collective is made up of a diverse range of riders from all disciplines who are working to change the face of women's cycling (Image credit: Rapha / George Marshall) Image 3 of 3 Featuring the Steezy Collective shows Rapha aiming to make this year's collection as inclusive as possible (Image credit: Rapha / George Marshall)

The 2021 Women’s 100 collection aims to celebrate all aspects of women’s cycling, from its trailblazers to its ever-growing community. Accompanying the launch is a series of photographs of the UK’s Steezy Collective, an inclusive cycling collective made up of women, trans and non-binary cyclists from all disciplines who are setting out to change the face of cycling.

Among them are the group’s founders — Taylor Doyle (Stayer Cycles), Kitty Dennis (Bowman Cycles) and Alice Clews-Smith (Apidura) — alongside Charlotte Hartwell (Women in Tandem), Vanessa Lowe (Velociposse), Harriet Ashworth (Rapha), Joey Fagtongpun (Bristol Bike Workshop), and our very own reviews writer, Mildred Locke .

Image 1 of 5 The Women's 100 Pro Team Aero Jersey features a trio of textured fabrics cut into carefully positioned panels for minimal drag and maximum speed. (Image credit: Rapha) Image 2 of 5 The Women's 100 Core Bib Shorts are built for all-day comfort with a dense-knit fabric for a close, comfortable fit. (Image credit: Rapha) Image 3 of 5 The Women's 100 Core Jersey is soft against the skin and breathable for consistent comfort in warm weather. (Image credit: Rapha) Image 4 of 5 The Women's 100 Cap is constructed from quick-drying fabric and has an antibacterial treatment for sustained freshness. (Image credit: Rapha) Image 5 of 5 The Women's 100 Socks carry the same nylon and elastane mix as the brand's Pro Team socks. (Image credit: Rapha)

After a year of having to ride apart, Rapha has set out to unify women cyclists with a Women’s 100 campaign that it says is bigger and better than ever. It includes group rides hosted across its Clubhouse and partner cafe networks in various locations across the globe. ‘From dawn Down Under to sunset in San Francisco, all women; teammates, friends, those new to the sport and racers alike, are invited to come together on Sunday 12th September to go the distance’, says its press release.

The Rapha Women’s 100 collection is available to buy now, ready for training in the run-up to September’s global rides. Most of Rapha’s Clubhouses will be running training rides where COVID restrictions allow, plus there will be training sessions on Zwift, led by Rapha athletes and ambassadors.

For those who can’t, or would prefer not to ride outdoors, virtual community rides will also be taking place on Sunday 12th September alongside the real-world event. Registration for the Rapha Women’s 100 is open .