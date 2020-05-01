Rapha supports Zwift Tour For All

The Rapha Tour For All jersey is in aid for a great cause

Rapha has announced its support for the Médecins Sans Frontiéres COVID-19 relief fund.

The popular all-weather riding apparel brand has launched a new range of jerseys and technical tees, with £10 from each sale going to the very worthy Médecins Sans Frontiéres cause.

For most of May, Zwift will be hosting its Tour For All. Zwift’s ambition with its multistage virtual race is to deliver $250,000 in funding, in support of Médecins Sans Frontiéres. The first $125,000 is guaranteed, with Zwift having committed to doubling that amount if 250,000 of its users participate in the virtual race.

The first Zwift Tour For All stage will be an easy flat run of its Watopia virtual world. Riders can choose to ride only one or all five stages, culminating with a choice of a Watopia or Crit City leg, for the final segment.

Rapha’s eligible garments feature a unique design, inspired by the Tour For All theme. Functionality and features are what followers of Rapha would expect, with a high-stretch main fabric structure and three-pocket rear stowage capacity. The waist gripper has also been designed to ensure a secure fit, even during long rides or short bursts of high-intensity cadence.

The Tour For All riding jersey prices at £100 and Rapha’s matching limited edition technical tee retails for £45. Sizing spreads across six options, from XS to XXL.

Simon Mottram, Rapha founder and Chief Executive said: “We've been delighted to see the cycling community coming together and growing stronger through these difficult times. I'm absolutely delighted that Rapha can also play our part in raising funds for the carers and health staff on the front line of tackling the virus all over the World.”