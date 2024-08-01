Quinn Simmons set to return to racing at Vuelta a Burgos after 'comeback camp' in Utah

'We weren’t sure if I’d be back at all this season' said former US road champion

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) during 2024 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons is expected to return to racing with Lidl-Trek next week at the Vuelta a Burgos, August 5-9. The 2023 US pro road national champion has been absent since his crash at Strade Bianche five months ago.

The 23-year-old spent the last month in northern Utah preparing for a comeback to the pro peloton. He took to social media on July 31 to say he had booked his flights to race in Spain, and that coming through months of recovery was “already a win” because he was never sure he would race again this season.

