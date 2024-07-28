Puck Pieterse protests but USA’s Haley Batten keeps Olympic mountain bike silver medal

American accused of blasting through feed zone on final lap to open a gap on rivals

Puck Pieterse took fourth in the Paris Olympics MTB event
The USA’s Hayley Batten was confirmed as the silver medalist in the women’s mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics despite a protest from Puck Pieterse and the Netherlands national team that she had accelerated through the feed zone to gain an advantage on her rivals during the final lap.

Batten finished 2:57 behind dominant gold medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France but beat Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds by six seconds after a thrilling battle, with Pieterse fighting back from a late puncture to finish fourth 24 seconds down on Batten.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.