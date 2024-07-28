Puck Pieterse protests but USA’s Haley Batten keeps Olympic mountain bike silver medal

The USA’s Hayley Batten was confirmed as the silver medalist in the women’s mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics despite a protest from Puck Pieterse and the Netherlands national team that she had accelerated through the feed zone to gain an advantage on her rivals during the final lap.

Batten finished 2:57 behind dominant gold medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France but beat Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds by six seconds after a thrilling battle, with Pieterse fighting back from a late puncture to finish fourth 24 seconds down on Batten.

The 25-year-old American managed to gain a few seconds on Rissveds during the lap of the Elancourt Hill circuit and perhaps opened the gap further by surging through the feed zone without taking a final drink.

Race officials apparently studied video footage of the incident but allowed the medal ceremony to go ahead and awarded Batten the silver medal.

Batten and US officials played down the incident during the press conference and said they were not concerned about an eventual fine. Rissveds also dismissed the incident and accepted the bronze medal.

Pieterse was in second place when she punctured and was convinced she could have won the silver medal without her problem. She was understandably distraught immediately after the finish but returned to the finish area to talk to Rissveds and make a protest.

She hoped that the race officials would punish Batten, so that she would win the bronze medal. UCI rules are used for Olympics events but there is apparently no specific rule for feed zones.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the Dutch media, race officials looked at the incident via a video replay system but pushed back against Pieterse’s pressure. Race rules clearly state that rider or team protests are not allowed, with the judge's decision considered as final.

"The jury should have seen this, but now we’re not able to bring this up," said national coach Gerben de Knegt according to AD.nl.

"The race officials deliberated for a while and decided to give Batten a fine, that was the end of it.

“I don't think this was the way Puck would have wanted to win a medal but of course, the rules have to be followed. Batten obviously got a big advantage from this.”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every event across road, mountain bike, track and BMX racing as it happens and more. Find out more.