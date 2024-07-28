'My legs never hurt' - Haley Batten fights back from 'destroyed' wheel to USA's best-ever Olympic mountain bike result

By
published

'I put my whole heart and soul into today's race' says 25-year-old American after taking silver medal

Haley Batten takes silver medal in women's cross-country MTB at Paris Olympics
Haley Batten takes silver medal in women's cross-country MTB at Paris Olympics (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Not even a flat tyre and broken wheel could stop Haley Batten on her mission for success in the Paris 2024 Olympics mountain bike cross-country race, with the 25-year-old taking a stunning silver medal in Élancourt - the USA’s best-ever result in Olympic MTB competition.

Batten was in a chase group behind the three leaders, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loana Lecomte (both France) and Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) on the fourth lap, when suddenly she disappeared from the broadcast, later revealing that she “destroyed” her back wheel and was forced to limp to the technical area for a wheel change. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

