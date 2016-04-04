Prinner and Clark lead USA Cycling Pro Road Tour after Sunny King Classic

Image 1 of 5 Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 5 The team rides at Michelin Test Track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 5 NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start (Image credit: Matt James)

USA Cycling’s new Pro Road Tour kicked off in Anniston, Alabama, at the double-header Sunny King Classic that featured a criterium on Saturday and a road race on Sunday. Following the weekend’s events, Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel) and Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling) lead the men’s and women’s standings respectively.

"It's always a good feeling to have the first race weekend under your belt, and even better to have a win.” Prinner said in a team press release. “There are still a lot of races yet on the calendar but to have an early lead in the USAC Pro Road Tour is a real bonus. What matters is that we executed as a team, which will be a major strength for us down the road.”

At the Sunny King Criterium on Saturday night, Travis McCabe (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing) won the men's race in a bunch sprint ahead of Michael Hernandez (CCB Racing) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team).

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) won the women's race by one second ahead of Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth) and her sister Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI).

During the Fort McClellan Road Race, Clark and teammate Andrei Krasilnikau led a Holowesko-Citadel podium sweep, while their teammate Andzs Flaksis came across the line in third.

Rally Cycling’s new recruit Jessica Prinner soloed to victory ahead of Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing) in second and Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA) in third.

Oscar now leads the men’s Pro Road Tour standings with 40 points and Prinner leads the women’s standings with 42 points.

The Pro Road Tour will continue at the Redlands Bicycle Classic starting on April 6 in California.

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour is in its first year and reunites the country's top criteriums, stage races and one-day races into one year long calendar.

US Pro Road Tour standings after Sunny King Classic

Pro Road Tour men's standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 36 2 Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 27 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 20 4 Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing) 19 5 Michael Hernandez (CCB Racing)