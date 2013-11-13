Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the race lead with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) racing just 20 seconds behind Compton late in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the elite men's and women's standings respectively for the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) while Austin Vincent (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf) retained his spot atop the junior men's standings.

The previous weekend featured Pro CX events at two venues: Saturday and Sunday races in Louisville, KY at the MudFund Derby City Cup plus Sunday's HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.

Powers finished a close second to Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on Saturday's UCI C1 event at Louisville's Eva Bandman Park, the venue for the 2013 cyclo-cross Worlds in February, and went one place better on Sunday to win the UCI C2 race in another tight finish. The 125 points earned by Powers bring his season total to 651 and provided a small bit of breathing room on the Pro CX standings as he extended his lead over second-placed Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), third on Saturday and second on Sunday in Louisville, from three points to 20 points.

Trebon, who looked to have Sunday's MudFund Derby City Cup men's race won as well until a mental mistake in the finale dropped him to fourth, moved from fourth to third overall with 606 points, swapping places with teammate Tim Johnson who has 584 points after fourth and sixth place results in Louisville. The top five of the elite men's Pro CX standings is completed by current U23 champion Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) at 320 points, who notched a pair of top-10 finishes at the MudFund Derby City Cup.

Elle Anderson's lead in the elite women's Pro CX standings grew slightly from 20 to 25 points over teammate Meredith Miller as the Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized duo both competed in Louisville's MudFund Derby City Cup. Anderson placed fourth on Saturday and followed that up with a second place finish on Sunday to bring her season points tally to 554. Miller, meanwhile, placed third on both Saturday and Sunday and now has 529 points for the year.

Nine-time national champion and World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) swept the women's races in Louisville and jumped from sixth to third on the women's Pro CX standings with 453 points. Compton, however, will travel to Europe for a several month stint and will miss the remaining 15 Pro CX events.

Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), second on Saturday and fourth on Sunday in Louisville, holds fourth overall at 448 points while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rounds out the top five at 405 points.

Regarding the junior men's Pro CX standings, Austin Vincent had a successful weekend at the MudFund Derby City Cup as he won Saturday's race and then placed third on Sunday to bring his season points total to 345. Vincent's teammate Peter Goguen moved into second overall at 254 points following an 11th place finish in Louisville on Saturday and a second place result on Sunday. Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld), second on Saturday in Louisville and the victor on Sunday, now holds third overall at 250 points.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 651 pts 2 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 631 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 606 4 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 584 5 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 320 6 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 308 7 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 302 8 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 280 9 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 269 10 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX 245 11 Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes 214 12 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team 212 13 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 202 14 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 191 15 Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles 189 16 Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel 172 17 Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross 161 18 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 158 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 152 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 142

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 554 pts 2 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 529 3 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 453 4 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 448 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 405 6 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 349 7 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 346 8 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 302 9 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 290 10 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 273 11 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 263 12 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 261 13 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 260 14 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 222 15 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com 193 16 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing 167 17 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 167 18 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 164 19 Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens 143 20 Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement 140