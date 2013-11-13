Trending

Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings

Vincent on top of junior men's standings

Image 1 of 2

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the race lead with two laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the race lead with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 2

Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) racing just 20 seconds behind Compton late in the contest

Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) racing just 20 seconds behind Compton late in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the elite men's and women's standings respectively for the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) while Austin Vincent (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf) retained his spot atop the junior men's standings.

The previous weekend featured Pro CX events at two venues: Saturday and Sunday races in Louisville, KY at the MudFund Derby City Cup plus Sunday's HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.

Powers finished a close second to Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on Saturday's UCI C1 event at Louisville's Eva Bandman Park, the venue for the 2013 cyclo-cross Worlds in February, and went one place better on Sunday to win the UCI C2 race in another tight finish. The 125 points earned by Powers bring his season total to 651 and provided a small bit of breathing room on the Pro CX standings as he extended his lead over second-placed Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), third on Saturday and second on Sunday in Louisville, from three points to 20 points.

Trebon, who looked to have Sunday's MudFund Derby City Cup men's race won as well until a mental mistake in the finale dropped him to fourth, moved from fourth to third overall with 606 points, swapping places with teammate Tim Johnson who has 584 points after fourth and sixth place results in Louisville. The top five of the elite men's Pro CX standings is completed by current U23 champion Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) at 320 points, who notched a pair of top-10 finishes at the MudFund Derby City Cup.

Elle Anderson's lead in the elite women's Pro CX standings grew slightly from 20 to 25 points over teammate Meredith Miller as the Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized duo both competed in Louisville's MudFund Derby City Cup. Anderson placed fourth on Saturday and followed that up with a second place finish on Sunday to bring her season points tally to 554. Miller, meanwhile, placed third on both Saturday and Sunday and now has 529 points for the year.

Nine-time national champion and World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) swept the women's races in Louisville and jumped from sixth to third on the women's Pro CX standings with 453 points. Compton, however, will travel to Europe for a several month stint and will miss the remaining 15 Pro CX events.

Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), second on Saturday and fourth on Sunday in Louisville, holds fourth overall at 448 points while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rounds out the top five at 405 points.

Regarding the junior men's Pro CX standings, Austin Vincent had a successful weekend at the MudFund Derby City Cup as he won Saturday's race and then placed third on Sunday to bring his season points total to 345. Vincent's teammate Peter Goguen moved into second overall at 254 points following an 11th place finish in Louisville on Saturday and a second place result on Sunday. Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld), second on Saturday in Louisville and the victor on Sunday, now holds third overall at 250 points.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus651pts
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement631
3Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com606
4Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com584
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized320
6Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team308
7James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement302
8Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC280
9Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus269
10Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX245
11Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes214
12Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team212
13Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC202
14Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement191
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles189
16Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel172
17Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross161
18Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies158
19Todd Wells (USA) Specialized152
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized142

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized554pts
2Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized529
3Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective453
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies448
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team405
6Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom349
7Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy346
8Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com302
9Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus290
10Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles273
11Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling263
12Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing261
13Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement260
14Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster222
15Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com193
16Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing167
17Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF167
18Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel164
19Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens143
20Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement140

Junior men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf345pts
2Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf254
3Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld250
4David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing236
5Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill185
6Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling159
7Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team147
8Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team127
9Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling123
10Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.122
11Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks109
12Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf97
13Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW91
14Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles88
15Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC87
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team77
17Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone66
18Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf65
19Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC60
20Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife54