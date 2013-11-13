Powers, Anderson continue to lead Pro CX standings
Vincent on top of junior men's standings
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the elite men's and women's standings respectively for the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) while Austin Vincent (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf) retained his spot atop the junior men's standings.
The previous weekend featured Pro CX events at two venues: Saturday and Sunday races in Louisville, KY at the MudFund Derby City Cup plus Sunday's HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.
Powers finished a close second to Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) on Saturday's UCI C1 event at Louisville's Eva Bandman Park, the venue for the 2013 cyclo-cross Worlds in February, and went one place better on Sunday to win the UCI C2 race in another tight finish. The 125 points earned by Powers bring his season total to 651 and provided a small bit of breathing room on the Pro CX standings as he extended his lead over second-placed Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), third on Saturday and second on Sunday in Louisville, from three points to 20 points.
Trebon, who looked to have Sunday's MudFund Derby City Cup men's race won as well until a mental mistake in the finale dropped him to fourth, moved from fourth to third overall with 606 points, swapping places with teammate Tim Johnson who has 584 points after fourth and sixth place results in Louisville. The top five of the elite men's Pro CX standings is completed by current U23 champion Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) at 320 points, who notched a pair of top-10 finishes at the MudFund Derby City Cup.
Elle Anderson's lead in the elite women's Pro CX standings grew slightly from 20 to 25 points over teammate Meredith Miller as the Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized duo both competed in Louisville's MudFund Derby City Cup. Anderson placed fourth on Saturday and followed that up with a second place finish on Sunday to bring her season points tally to 554. Miller, meanwhile, placed third on both Saturday and Sunday and now has 529 points for the year.
Nine-time national champion and World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) swept the women's races in Louisville and jumped from sixth to third on the women's Pro CX standings with 453 points. Compton, however, will travel to Europe for a several month stint and will miss the remaining 15 Pro CX events.
Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), second on Saturday and fourth on Sunday in Louisville, holds fourth overall at 448 points while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rounds out the top five at 405 points.
Regarding the junior men's Pro CX standings, Austin Vincent had a successful weekend at the MudFund Derby City Cup as he won Saturday's race and then placed third on Sunday to bring his season points total to 345. Vincent's teammate Peter Goguen moved into second overall at 254 points following an 11th place finish in Louisville on Saturday and a second place result on Sunday. Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld), second on Saturday in Louisville and the victor on Sunday, now holds third overall at 250 points.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|651
|pts
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|631
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|606
|4
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|584
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|320
|6
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|308
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|302
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|280
|9
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|269
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|245
|11
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|214
|12
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG Cycling Team
|212
|13
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|202
|14
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|191
|15
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|189
|16
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|172
|17
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|161
|18
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|158
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|152
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|142
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|554
|pts
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|529
|3
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|453
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|448
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|405
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|349
|7
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|346
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|302
|9
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|290
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|273
|11
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|263
|12
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|261
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|260
|14
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|222
|15
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|193
|16
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|167
|17
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|167
|18
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|164
|19
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|143
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|140
|1
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|345
|pts
|2
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|254
|3
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|250
|4
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|236
|5
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|185
|6
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|159
|7
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|147
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|127
|9
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|123
|10
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|122
|11
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks
|109
|12
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|97
|13
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|91
|14
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
|88
|15
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC
|87
|16
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|77
|17
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|66
|18
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|65
|19
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|60
|20
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|54
