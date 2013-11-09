Compton cleans up in Mud Fund Derby City Cup
Anthony tops Miller in podium fight
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) easily fended off an early challenge from Elle Anderson (California Giant-Specialized) to win the first day of racing at the Derby City Cup. Crystal Anthony (Optum Health-Kelly Benefit) put in a late surge to take second over California Giant-Specialized's Meredith Miller.
The Derby City Cup, held at the Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY, the site of the 2013 World Cyclocross Championships.
Crystal Anthony (Optum Health-Kelly Benefit) was the first into the hole-shot, but was quickly overtaken by Compton, who hit the long sand pit first with Anderson in tow. Anthony, Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized), and Nicole Duke (Spy-Marin) formed up into the primary chase group several seconds behind the leaders.
By the second lap, Compton had gapped Anderson and started to quickly build her lead. Compton made her initial gains in the long sandy section, and racked up a 10 second lead on Anderson, who could not match her skills.
"The course is more fun," Compton said of the route altered since the February Worlds. "I enjoyed it. It felt faster and flowier, and then the sand was harder to ride than it was for Worlds.
"I just wanted to attack through the sand because I have to race Koksjide in a couple of weeks, and I need to ride the sand well," Compton said. "It's a pure horsepower and technique thing. The faster you hit it the easier it is. I knew I had to go hard through there, and then if I can accelerate afterwards, that's really where to dig in."
With two laps to go Compton's lead had climbed to over 30 seconds, and the race for second place heated up. After her fast start Anderson started to fade, and was caught by Anthony and Miller. The trio bumped handlebars and wheels several times in the technical sections of the course, but Anderson had lost her fire. Anderson was dropped from the chase group, and the Miller and Anthony were left to focus on fighting for second place.
In the remaining laps Miller made a few bobbles in the sand, which enabled Anthony to get a small gap and push on for second place. "I messed up in the first sand section, and lost a couple places," Anthony said. "I just worked on fighting back after that. I was going so slow through the sand somebody hit my wheel and I got a little gap."
Miller, who finished a few seconds behind Anthony in third place, was disappointed in her own tactics. "I hit Crystal's wheels twice," said Miller. "I should have taken a different line, or left a little more of a gap. I should have actually gone through the sand first, honestly."
Elle Anderson held on for fourth place and Nicole Duke finished fifth.
The Derby City Cup continues on Sunday November 10th at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY. The women take the line at 3 PM EST and the men start at 4 PM EST
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:41:27
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:58
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:13
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:04
|5
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:02:16
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:35
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:02:57
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:07
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|0:03:26
|10
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:04:20
|11
|Mackenzie Woodring (USA)
|0:04:24
|12
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:05:02
|13
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:17
|14
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:05:22
|15
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|0:05:26
|16
|Chloe Dygert (USA)
|0:05:30
|17
|Cinthia Lehner (USA)
|0:05:49
|18
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:05:57
|19
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:06:01
|20
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|21
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA)
|22
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|23
|Marne Smiley (USA)
|24
|Geraldine Schulze (USA)
|25
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|26
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA)
|27
|Mackenzie Green (USA)
|28
|Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.com
|29
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|30
|Rachel Dobrozsi (USA)
