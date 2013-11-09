Image 1 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) asking the officials if she had one lap to go because that is what the lap card may have indicated. In fact, she had just won the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 36 USA champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) off the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Officials check the tire width of Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 36 The Elite Women staging on a perfect day in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 36 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) cutting up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 36 The Elite Women head onto the grass after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) leading on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 36 Emily Kachorek (#Getomoto) rounding a tight corner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 36 Emily Kachorek (#Getomoto) rounding a tight corner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 36 Rebecca Gross (Raleigh Clement) coming off the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 36 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in the woods during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 36 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) trying to keep Comton in sight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) at the top of the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 36 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) trying to keep Comton in sight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 36 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) giving 100% at the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 36 Amanda Miller (Tibco) racing in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 36 Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has improved dramatically this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 36 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) looking back at Nicole Duke with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 36 Fellow roadies Emily Kachorek and Elle Anderson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 36 Longtime Tibco team-mates Amanda Miller and Meredith Miller had a happy reunion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 36 Katherine Shields (Mock Orange Pro CX) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) wasted no time distancing herself from her rivals (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 36 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) was the only rider who made an attempt to match Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 36 Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) having a problem in the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 36 Emily Kachorek (#Getomoto) rode the sand pit in practice but found herself having to run during the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 36 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) with Nicole Duke on her wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 36 Niclole Duke (Marin Bikes/ Spy Optics) watching as Miller gets away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 36 Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement) running the stairs in sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 36 Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit) coming off the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 36 Cyclocross fans and beer seem to go together (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) alone at the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 36 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) owned third place once Anthony got away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 36 Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/ Spy Optics) running the big sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 36 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding very deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 36 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Bery Farms) stretching before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 36 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collaborative) being interviewed at the finsih (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) easily fended off an early challenge from Elle Anderson (California Giant-Specialized) to win the first day of racing at the Derby City Cup. Crystal Anthony (Optum Health-Kelly Benefit) put in a late surge to take second over California Giant-Specialized's Meredith Miller.

The Derby City Cup, held at the Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY, the site of the 2013 World Cyclocross Championships.

Crystal Anthony (Optum Health-Kelly Benefit) was the first into the hole-shot, but was quickly overtaken by Compton, who hit the long sand pit first with Anderson in tow. Anthony, Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized), and Nicole Duke (Spy-Marin) formed up into the primary chase group several seconds behind the leaders.

By the second lap, Compton had gapped Anderson and started to quickly build her lead. Compton made her initial gains in the long sandy section, and racked up a 10 second lead on Anderson, who could not match her skills.

"The course is more fun," Compton said of the route altered since the February Worlds. "I enjoyed it. It felt faster and flowier, and then the sand was harder to ride than it was for Worlds.

"I just wanted to attack through the sand because I have to race Koksjide in a couple of weeks, and I need to ride the sand well," Compton said. "It's a pure horsepower and technique thing. The faster you hit it the easier it is. I knew I had to go hard through there, and then if I can accelerate afterwards, that's really where to dig in."

With two laps to go Compton's lead had climbed to over 30 seconds, and the race for second place heated up. After her fast start Anderson started to fade, and was caught by Anthony and Miller. The trio bumped handlebars and wheels several times in the technical sections of the course, but Anderson had lost her fire. Anderson was dropped from the chase group, and the Miller and Anthony were left to focus on fighting for second place.

In the remaining laps Miller made a few bobbles in the sand, which enabled Anthony to get a small gap and push on for second place. "I messed up in the first sand section, and lost a couple places," Anthony said. "I just worked on fighting back after that. I was going so slow through the sand somebody hit my wheel and I got a little gap."

Miller, who finished a few seconds behind Anthony in third place, was disappointed in her own tactics. "I hit Crystal's wheels twice," said Miller. "I should have taken a different line, or left a little more of a gap. I should have actually gone through the sand first, honestly."

Elle Anderson held on for fourth place and Nicole Duke finished fifth.

The Derby City Cup continues on Sunday November 10th at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY. The women take the line at 3 PM EST and the men start at 4 PM EST

Full results