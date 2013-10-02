Trending

Powers, Durrin continue to lead USAC Pro CX standings

Anderson up to 3rd in women's standings after sweep in Gloucester

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeping the weekend at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gabby Durrin (Raliegh Clement) on the front of the race with Helen Wyman close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) sweeping the Gran Prix of Gloucester and winning her fourth consecutive UCI race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Gabriella Durrin (Rapha-Focus) remain in the lead of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) after the season-long series continued this past weekend with two days of racing at the Shimano NEPCX-Gran Prix of Gloucester in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Powers swept both days of racing, each a UCI C2-ranked event, to bring his season points total to 248 and increase his lead over Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) by 29 points. Johnson finished second on Saturday and third on Sunday, earning 56 points for his efforts, and now has 219 points thus far this season.

Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon moved from fourth to third after a pair of top-five finishes in Gloucester which brings his points total to 199. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund-NCC) drops from third to fourth overall with 190 points followed by Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in fifth overall with 157 points.

Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) swept the women's races in Gloucester and the 70 points earned for her pair of victories moved her into third overall at 182 points. Gabriella Durrin continues to lead overall, however, as her second and fourth place results boosted her series total to 242 points. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), fourth then second this weekend, remains in second overall with 193 points.

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) round out the top five of the women's standings with 168 and 159 points respectively.

The next stop on the Pro CX series will be this coming weekend, October 5-6, with two days of racing at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival in Providence, Rhode Island. Saturday's racing will be the second C1-ranked event of the season in the US and the weekend also marks the first events of the Junior men's Pro CX series.

After the Pro CX's conclusion at the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup in Kingsport, Tennessee on January 5, 2014, a $40,000 purse will be split equally among the top 20 overall men's and women's finishers in the series.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus248pts
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com219
3Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com199
4Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC190
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement157
6Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes146
7James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement124
8Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized110
9Todd Wells (USA) Specialized106
10Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony105
11Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist103
12Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC101
13Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX94
14Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team78
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing78
16Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com71
17Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross71
18Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel64
19Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles63
20Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes62

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus242pts
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing193
3Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized182
4Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized168
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies159
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling150
7Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com149
8Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom140
9Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement113
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team105
11Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles101
12Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF95
13Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster92
14Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing90
15Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team78
16Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing61
17Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles60
18Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup60
19Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women54
20Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club54