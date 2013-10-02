Powers, Durrin continue to lead USAC Pro CX standings

Image 1 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeping the weekend at the Gran Prix of Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Gabby Durrin (Raliegh Clement) on the front of the race with Helen Wyman close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Elle Anderson (California Giant Berries/Specialized) sweeping the Gran Prix of Gloucester and winning her fourth consecutive UCI race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Gabriella Durrin (Rapha-Focus) remain in the lead of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) after the season-long series continued this past weekend with two days of racing at the Shimano NEPCX-Gran Prix of Gloucester in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Related Articles USAC Pro 'Cross Calendar kicks into high gear at CrossVegas

Powers swept both days of racing, each a UCI C2-ranked event, to bring his season points total to 248 and increase his lead over Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) by 29 points. Johnson finished second on Saturday and third on Sunday, earning 56 points for his efforts, and now has 219 points thus far this season.

Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon moved from fourth to third after a pair of top-five finishes in Gloucester which brings his points total to 199. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund-NCC) drops from third to fourth overall with 190 points followed by Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in fifth overall with 157 points.

Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) swept the women's races in Gloucester and the 70 points earned for her pair of victories moved her into third overall at 182 points. Gabriella Durrin continues to lead overall, however, as her second and fourth place results boosted her series total to 242 points. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), fourth then second this weekend, remains in second overall with 193 points.

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) round out the top five of the women's standings with 168 and 159 points respectively.

The next stop on the Pro CX series will be this coming weekend, October 5-6, with two days of racing at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival in Providence, Rhode Island. Saturday's racing will be the second C1-ranked event of the season in the US and the weekend also marks the first events of the Junior men's Pro CX series.

After the Pro CX's conclusion at the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup in Kingsport, Tennessee on January 5, 2014, a $40,000 purse will be split equally among the top 20 overall men's and women's finishers in the series.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 248 pts 2 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 219 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 199 4 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 190 5 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 157 6 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes 146 7 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 124 8 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 110 9 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 106 10 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 105 11 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 103 12 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 101 13 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX 94 14 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 78 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 78 16 Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com 71 17 Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross 71 18 Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel 64 19 Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles 63 20 Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes 62