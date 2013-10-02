Powers, Durrin continue to lead USAC Pro CX standings
Anderson up to 3rd in women's standings after sweep in Gloucester
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Gabriella Durrin (Rapha-Focus) remain in the lead of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) after the season-long series continued this past weekend with two days of racing at the Shimano NEPCX-Gran Prix of Gloucester in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Powers swept both days of racing, each a UCI C2-ranked event, to bring his season points total to 248 and increase his lead over Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) by 29 points. Johnson finished second on Saturday and third on Sunday, earning 56 points for his efforts, and now has 219 points thus far this season.
Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon moved from fourth to third after a pair of top-five finishes in Gloucester which brings his points total to 199. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund-NCC) drops from third to fourth overall with 190 points followed by Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) in fifth overall with 157 points.
Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) swept the women's races in Gloucester and the 70 points earned for her pair of victories moved her into third overall at 182 points. Gabriella Durrin continues to lead overall, however, as her second and fourth place results boosted her series total to 242 points. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona), fourth then second this weekend, remains in second overall with 193 points.
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) round out the top five of the women's standings with 168 and 159 points respectively.
The next stop on the Pro CX series will be this coming weekend, October 5-6, with two days of racing at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival in Providence, Rhode Island. Saturday's racing will be the second C1-ranked event of the season in the US and the weekend also marks the first events of the Junior men's Pro CX series.
After the Pro CX's conclusion at the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup in Kingsport, Tennessee on January 5, 2014, a $40,000 purse will be split equally among the top 20 overall men's and women's finishers in the series.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|248
|pts
|2
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|219
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|199
|4
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|190
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|157
|6
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|146
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|124
|8
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|110
|9
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|106
|10
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|105
|11
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|103
|12
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|101
|13
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|94
|14
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|78
|15
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|78
|16
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|71
|17
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|71
|18
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|64
|19
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|63
|20
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|62
|1
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|242
|pts
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|193
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|182
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|168
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|159
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|150
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|149
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|140
|9
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|113
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|105
|11
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|101
|12
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|95
|13
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|92
|14
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|90
|15
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|78
|16
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|61
|17
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|60
|18
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|60
|19
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|54
|20
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|54
