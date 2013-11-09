Image 1 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) wins day one of the Mudfund Derby City Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) and Zach McDonald lead out the Elite Men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 35 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) led for much of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to chase down Tobin Ortenblad (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding the big sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) riding the sand ahead of Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) had a bit of early chasing to get to the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) was having one of his best races ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt) was racing on his birthday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) leading the race at the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding the stairs as he did at the Lousiville World Championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) chasing Trebon at the top of the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Big Ben Berden (Raliegh Clement) churning up the sand late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) and Allen Krughoff (Raliegh Clement) trying to stay upright in the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) leading Powers on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) out-sprinting Powers for the win as the sun set in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) is coming off one win last weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) riding into the blinding sun (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding an off-camber section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 The kids race at Eva Bandman Cyclocross Venue is always one of the highlights of the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 Jeremy Powers and his wife Emily (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 The Elite Men round the first turn on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 The first lap was chaos as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) attempting to control the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was a bit off the pace at first but moved to the lead group as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Canondale Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to stay with Power’s early attack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 Many cyclocross fans were in full costume today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) was one of the few who could ride the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Curtis White (Cannondale Cyclcorossworld.com) was having a great race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Adam Craig (Team Giant) had a slow start but moved up dramatically (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 A Cyclocrossworld.com rider on an off-camber section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) doing his best to catch Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) beat Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in a finish line drag race to win the first day of racing at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, KY. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) finished third, and Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), whose Mud Fund was one of the races sponsors, finished fourth.

It was a close race to the line, and Trebon didn't feel confident he was going to win until he was within spitting distance of the finish line. "I had visions of 2011 where we came onto the pavement together, and I go to shift, my chain falls off, and Jeremy wins," said Trebon. "I'm excited, it's a good race, and always fun when you can leave more out there. It was really good, hard, clean racing."

Trebon started things off fast, grabbing the hole shot, but it was 19-year old Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant-Specialized) who surprisingly took over at the front of the field, and led for most of the first lap. Powers decided to get up front heading into the second lap, and his attacks proceeded to whittle the field down to a more manageable size.

A group of sixteen riders that included Powers, Berden, Johnson, Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized), and Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt Bicycles), formed into the lead group, and began to trade attacks through the next several laps.

The fast pace and technical sections took their toll, and riders began to drop out of the lead group each lap. With five laps to go Trebon, Berden, Powers and Owen jumped away and formed the race-winning move. Notably absent was last weekend's double winner, Tim Johnson. Johnson had gotten tangled up with Danny Summerhill mid-race, and was forced to chase back up to the race leaders. Though he got close, Johnson was never able to make contact.

Berden looked especially smooth riding through the long sand pit, but was unable to lose Trebon or Powers. "I know I was really good at the sand, but I didn't have it for the whole lap to push it," said Berden. "It's what I love to do, but being good at one section isn't good enough, you have to be flawless the whole lap."

Powers continued to attack the remaining laps, and though he was able to gain three or four seconds at a time by hopping the stairs, or blasting through the sand, Trebon and Berden answered him every time. With three laps to go the trio began to run into lapped riders in the sand pit, and Powers had to step out of his pedals to avoid a collision. "I was trying to force it and create a gap, and I just ran into lapped traffic," said a disappointed Powers.

Unbowed by the temporary setback, Powers attacked again with one lap to go. Trebon jumped across the gap, but the move finally cracked Berden, who was left behind. Trebon and Powers traded the lead multiple times the last lap, each trying to find an advantage in the remaining corners and technical sections.

Trebon was the first to hit the pavement, and Powers was unable to come around him in the sprint to the finish. "I didn't think I had it till 20 feet before the line," said Trebon. "If we were at like 20 miles an hour, I think he would outkick me. But from a standstill, which is pretty much what we came to the pavement with, I knew I had a chance to stay ahead of him."

Ben Berden held on for third, Tim Johnson finished fourth, and Logan Owen, finished fifth.

The Derby City Cup continues on Sunday November 10th at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY. The women take the line at 3 PM EST and the men start at 4 PM EST.

Full results