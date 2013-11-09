Trending

Trebon gets better of Powers in Derby City Cup

Berden rounds out podium

Image 1 of 35

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) wins day one of the Mudfund Derby City Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) and Zach McDonald lead out the Elite Men

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) led for much of the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) trying to chase down Tobin Ortenblad

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding the big sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) riding the sand ahead of Tim Johnson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) had a bit of early chasing to get to the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) was having one of his best races ever

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt) was racing on his birthday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) leading the race at the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding the stairs as he did at the Lousiville World Championships

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) chasing Trebon at the top of the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Big Ben Berden (Raliegh Clement) churning up the sand late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/ Felt) and Allen Krughoff (Raliegh Clement) trying to stay upright in the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) leading Powers on the last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) out-sprinting Powers for the win as the sun set in Louisville

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) is coming off one win last weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) riding into the blinding sun

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding an off-camber section

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The kids race at Eva Bandman Cyclocross Venue is always one of the highlights of the day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers and his wife Emily

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men round the first turn on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The first lap was chaos as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) attempting to control the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was a bit off the pace at first but moved to the lead group as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Canondale Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to stay with Power’s early attack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Many cyclocross fans were in full costume today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized) was one of the few who could ride the steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale Cyclcorossworld.com) was having a great race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Team Giant) had a slow start but moved up dramatically

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A Cyclocrossworld.com rider on an off-camber section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) doing his best to catch Trebon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) beat Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in a finish line drag race to win the first day of racing at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, KY. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) finished third, and Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), whose Mud Fund was one of the races sponsors, finished fourth.

It was a close race to the line, and Trebon didn't feel confident he was going to win until he was within spitting distance of the finish line. "I had visions of 2011 where we came onto the pavement together, and I go to shift, my chain falls off, and Jeremy wins," said Trebon. "I'm excited, it's a good race, and always fun when you can leave more out there. It was really good, hard, clean racing."

Trebon started things off fast, grabbing the hole shot, but it was 19-year old Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant-Specialized) who surprisingly took over at the front of the field, and led for most of the first lap. Powers decided to get up front heading into the second lap, and his attacks proceeded to whittle the field down to a more manageable size.

A group of sixteen riders that included Powers, Berden, Johnson, Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized), and Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt Bicycles), formed into the lead group, and began to trade attacks through the next several laps.

The fast pace and technical sections took their toll, and riders began to drop out of the lead group each lap. With five laps to go Trebon, Berden, Powers and Owen jumped away and formed the race-winning move. Notably absent was last weekend's double winner, Tim Johnson. Johnson had gotten tangled up with Danny Summerhill mid-race, and was forced to chase back up to the race leaders. Though he got close, Johnson was never able to make contact.

Berden looked especially smooth riding through the long sand pit, but was unable to lose Trebon or Powers. "I know I was really good at the sand, but I didn't have it for the whole lap to push it," said Berden. "It's what I love to do, but being good at one section isn't good enough, you have to be flawless the whole lap."

Powers continued to attack the remaining laps, and though he was able to gain three or four seconds at a time by hopping the stairs, or blasting through the sand, Trebon and Berden answered him every time. With three laps to go the trio began to run into lapped riders in the sand pit, and Powers had to step out of his pedals to avoid a collision. "I was trying to force it and create a gap, and I just ran into lapped traffic," said a disappointed Powers.

Unbowed by the temporary setback, Powers attacked again with one lap to go. Trebon jumped across the gap, but the move finally cracked Berden, who was left behind. Trebon and Powers traded the lead multiple times the last lap, each trying to find an advantage in the remaining corners and technical sections.

Trebon was the first to hit the pavement, and Powers was unable to come around him in the sprint to the finish. "I didn't think I had it till 20 feet before the line," said Trebon. "If we were at like 20 miles an hour, I think he would outkick me. But from a standstill, which is pretty much what we came to the pavement with, I knew I had a chance to stay ahead of him."

Ben Berden held on for third, Tim Johnson finished fourth, and Logan Owen, finished fifth.

The Derby City Cup continues on Sunday November 10th at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, KY. The women take the line at 3 PM EST and the men start at 4 PM EST.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:56:52
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:19
4Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:29
5Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:00:39
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles0:00:48
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:56
8Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:06
9Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
10Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:01:25
11Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:31
12Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:34
13Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:36
14Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:38
15Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
16Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:51
17Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:53
18Kerry Werner (USA)0:01:57
19Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:02:02
20Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:58
21Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:16
22Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:03:37
23Eric Thompson (USA)0:03:36
24Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:03:48
25Joseph Maloney (USA)0:04:22
26Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:30
27Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:46
28Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes0:04:53
29Westley Richards (USA)0:05:09
30Tristan Cowie (USA)0:05:24
31Sven Baumann (Ger)0:05:33
32Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:38
33Joachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK0:05:39
34Andrew Reardon (USA)0:05:41
35Kevin Fish (USA)0:05:47
36Andrew Dillman (USA)0:06:33
37Daniel Miller (USA)
38Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
39Steve Tilford (USA)
40Gunnar Bergey (USA)
41Earl Gage (USA) Scalo Veloce
42Vance Fletcher (USA)
43John Francisco (USA)
44David Yohe (USA)
45Stephen Bassett (USA)
46Jason Monk (USA)
47Charlie Hough (USA)
48Travis Monroe (USA)
49Elliott Baring (USA)
50Cody Phillips (USA)
51Michael Dutczak (USA)
52Anthony Dust (USA)
53Michael Crouch (USA)
54Zachary Carlson (USA)
55Zach Bender (USA)
56Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
57Kevin Burgess (USA)
58Jason Mott (USA)
59Jason Karew (USA)

