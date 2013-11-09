Trending

Vincent wins Derby City Cup junior race

Willsey out-paces McShane for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:39:49
2Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:35
3Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:00:46
4Grant Ellwood (USA)0:00:53
5Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:00:54
6Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:00:59
7Chris Key (USA)0:01:07
8Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:22
9Nolan Brady (USA)0:01:32
10Brannan Fix (USA)0:01:45
11Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:01:58
12Kurtis Barth (USA)
13Lance Haidet (USA)0:02:11
14David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing0:02:27
15Nevin Whittemore (USA)0:02:39
16Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:02:53
17Jerry Dufour (USA)0:03:04
18Anders Nystrom (USA)0:03:28
19Stuart Mcknight (USA)0:03:44
20Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:03:52
21Byron Rice (USA)0:04:23
22Joe Christiansen (USA)0:05:01
23Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion0:06:09
24David O'brien (USA)0:06:34
25Garrett Roth (USA)
26Jake Thompson (USA)
27Ryan Ramirez (USA)
28Jacob Schilling (USA)
29Josiah Longenecker (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews