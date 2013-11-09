Vincent wins Derby City Cup junior race
Willsey out-paces McShane for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:39:49
|2
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:35
|3
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:00:46
|4
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:00:53
|5
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Chris Key (USA)
|0:01:07
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|0:01:32
|10
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:01:45
|11
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:01:58
|12
|Kurtis Barth (USA)
|13
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:02:11
|14
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|0:02:27
|15
|Nevin Whittemore (USA)
|0:02:39
|16
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:02:53
|17
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:03:04
|18
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:03:28
|19
|Stuart Mcknight (USA)
|0:03:44
|20
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:03:52
|21
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:04:23
|22
|Joe Christiansen (USA)
|0:05:01
|23
|Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion
|0:06:09
|24
|David O'brien (USA)
|0:06:34
|25
|Garrett Roth (USA)
|26
|Jake Thompson (USA)
|27
|Ryan Ramirez (USA)
|28
|Jacob Schilling (USA)
|29
|Josiah Longenecker (USA)
