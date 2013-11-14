How the race was won: Derby City Cup
Powers gets the win, but how did he do it?
In this week's edition of How The Race Was Won, Cosmo Catalano breaks down the action from the second day of racing at the The Mudfund Derby City Cup.
The site of the 2013 UCI Cyclocross World Championships lacked the kind of epic weather which favored the Belgians in February, and the fast, dry course peppered by tricky sand sections could only cause a selection consisting of the six strongest riders.
Saturday's winner Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Danny Summerhill (K-Edge / Felt), Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) were all together coming into the final lap. So how was the race won? Watch the video to find out.
