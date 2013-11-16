Powers beats Berden at opening Jingle Cross Rock race
Driscoll takes third in night race
Elite Men: -
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) separated from the pack early at The Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock race on Friday night, creating a two up battle that would go down to the last half lap of the race. Powers then took advantage of a small gap he created through one of the course's technical features to win his second race in seven days. Ryan Trebon did not race due to illness.
“It was nice to get off the front, get out of trouble, and have a little battle between Ben and I. I felt like I was in control of the race for the whole time. And that’s something I’ve been working on the last two weeks,” Powers said.
Friday night’s course passed over several technical sections including a row of logs, two sandy bullpens, and a steep slope, named Mt. Krumpit, that collected a legion of spectators.
Ben Berden got the race off to a fast start, but was overtaken by Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant – Specialized) who led the race the entire first lap. After getting used to the course, Berden started attacking, which spurred Jeremy Powers into action. The two quickly established a significant gap on the field.
Jeremy Durrin (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) briefly joined the duo but Powers and Berden pressed hard on the hill, dropped Durrin, and proceeded to grow their lead on the chasers. Lap after lap, Berden and Powers traded the lead, neither able to find a decisive weakness in the other.
“We were evenly matched,” said Powers. “I felt like I had a little bit of an advantage in the corners, and then Ben is so good in the sand that was hard.”
As Berden and Powers solidified their lead, the race for third place was shaping up. The main chase group, which included Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team), Brian Matter (RACC/Trek CXC) and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross-Felt), sat about 25 seconds behind the leaders. After missing the winning break due to a bauble on Mt. Krumpit, Driscoll shot out of the chase group, and into third place, with two laps to go.
“I was able to recoup myself, and then hit it when it counted in the last lap or two,” said Driscoll.
On the last lap, Berden and Powers remained attached until the two riders entered the sandy bullpen section of the course. Powers emerged with a slight advantage and grew his lead by another few seconds during the final twists and turns.
“With a half lap to go, he just went two miles faster than me,” said Berden. “I had to let him go.”
Powers won, and Berden followed in for second. Berden’s teammate, Jamie Driscoll, finished third, Brian Matter finished fourth, and Robert Marion finished fifth.
Day two of racing at Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock continues on Saturday, November 16th when the Elite men take the line at 2:45 CST. With rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, riders are eagerly looking forward to the first muddy races of the year.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:58:29
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:16
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:49
|4
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC-Trek CXC
|0:00:52
|5
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:42
|7
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:01:51
|8
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:07
|9
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:02:08
|10
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|11
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|12
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
|0:02:43
|13
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|0:02:48
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:53
|15
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:03:18
|16
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|0:03:24
|17
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|18
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis CX
|0:03:32
|19
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:44
|20
|Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Community NE
|0:03:49
|21
|Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|22
|Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club
|0:04:01
|23
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:23
|24
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis CX
|25
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!
|0:04:48
|26
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|27
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:05:11
|28
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|29
|Ian McPherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:05:14
|30
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching
|0:05:45
|31
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) MCT-Basso
|0:06:33
|32
|Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
|33
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching
|0:06:42
|34
|Phil Mooney (USA) Jamis CX
|0:06:53
|35
|Travis Braun (USA) Magnus Cycling Jersey Squad
|0:07:17
|36
|Spencer Whittier (USA) HUB Endurance Chattanooga
|37
|Matthew Allen (USA) LGR-Behind Bars
|0:07:38
|38
|Josh Bauer (USA) THC
|0:07:41
|39
|Brett Pirie (USA) Groove Subaru Alpha Cycles
|-1lap
|40
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Crossniacs
|-2laps
|41
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|42
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Jamis CX
|43
|Christopher Smith (USA) The Fix Studio
|-3laps
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|45
|Eric Christ (USA) Bicycle Heaven
|-4laps
|46
|John Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|DNF
|William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Bicycle
|DNF
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona-Team S&M
|DNF
|Alexander Martin (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|DNF
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA) Bissell
|DNS
|Bryan Fosler (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNS
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
|DNS
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
