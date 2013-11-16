Image 1 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) managed to drop Ben Berden with just a half lap to go and take the win at Jingle Cross (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins the first day of Jingle Cross (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 Justin Lindine (Redline) trying to join the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Robert Marion (American Classic) rode an absolutely ferocious race tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Jamey Driscoll and teammate Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) running the first set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Jeremy Powers and Ben Berden were simply in a league of their own tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has contended for wins in virtually every race this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) looked comfortable even when he was not leading (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Racers face many obstacles tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) is interviewed after his win tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Brian Matter (RAAC/Trek) rode one of his best cyclo-cross races to date (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Jeremy Powers and Jeremy Durrin into the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) followed closely by big Brady Kappius (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 Brian Matter (RAAC/Trek) dismounting for the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) descending the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with a small gap on Berden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has said, “I am good at following wheels” (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Craig Etheridge (Raleigh Clement) running a set of barriers mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Skyler Trujillo (Team Boo Bikes) bunny-hopping a set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) making a tight turn while in 4th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 Jingle Cross had a massive industry presence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 Riders would face one of the longest run-ups of the year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Jingle Cross has Christmas spirit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 The Clif Bar booth was mobbed by fans trying samples (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) warming himself in the WD-40 tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Jamey Driscolll (Raleigh Clement) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) chose to run the big hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) and Robert Marion (American Classic) ride the monster hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes) put his mountain biking skills to work (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Matthew Allen (LGR) remounts his bike after the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) climbing the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was lockstep with Ben Berden tonight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden around the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) running a small set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) separated from the pack early at The Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock race on Friday night, creating a two up battle that would go down to the last half lap of the race. Powers then took advantage of a small gap he created through one of the course's technical features to win his second race in seven days. Ryan Trebon did not race due to illness.

“It was nice to get off the front, get out of trouble, and have a little battle between Ben and I. I felt like I was in control of the race for the whole time. And that’s something I’ve been working on the last two weeks,” Powers said.

Friday night’s course passed over several technical sections including a row of logs, two sandy bullpens, and a steep slope, named Mt. Krumpit, that collected a legion of spectators.

Ben Berden got the race off to a fast start, but was overtaken by Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant – Specialized) who led the race the entire first lap. After getting used to the course, Berden started attacking, which spurred Jeremy Powers into action. The two quickly established a significant gap on the field.

Jeremy Durrin (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) briefly joined the duo but Powers and Berden pressed hard on the hill, dropped Durrin, and proceeded to grow their lead on the chasers. Lap after lap, Berden and Powers traded the lead, neither able to find a decisive weakness in the other.

“We were evenly matched,” said Powers. “I felt like I had a little bit of an advantage in the corners, and then Ben is so good in the sand that was hard.”

As Berden and Powers solidified their lead, the race for third place was shaping up. The main chase group, which included Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team), Brian Matter (RACC/Trek CXC) and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross-Felt), sat about 25 seconds behind the leaders. After missing the winning break due to a bauble on Mt. Krumpit, Driscoll shot out of the chase group, and into third place, with two laps to go.

“I was able to recoup myself, and then hit it when it counted in the last lap or two,” said Driscoll.

On the last lap, Berden and Powers remained attached until the two riders entered the sandy bullpen section of the course. Powers emerged with a slight advantage and grew his lead by another few seconds during the final twists and turns.

“With a half lap to go, he just went two miles faster than me,” said Berden. “I had to let him go.”

Powers won, and Berden followed in for second. Berden’s teammate, Jamie Driscoll, finished third, Brian Matter finished fourth, and Robert Marion finished fifth.

Day two of racing at Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock continues on Saturday, November 16th when the Elite men take the line at 2:45 CST. With rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, riders are eagerly looking forward to the first muddy races of the year.