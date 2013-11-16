Trending

Powers beats Berden at opening Jingle Cross Rock race

Driscoll takes third in night race

Image 1 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) managed to drop Ben Berden with just a half lap to go and take the win at Jingle Cross

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins the first day of Jingle Cross

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 37

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 37

Justin Lindine (Redline) trying to join the chase group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 37

Robert Marion (American Classic) rode an absolutely ferocious race tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 37

Jamey Driscoll and teammate Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) running the first set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 37

Jeremy Powers and Ben Berden were simply in a league of their own tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 37

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has contended for wins in virtually every race this year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) looked comfortable even when he was not leading

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 37

Racers face many obstacles tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) is interviewed after his win tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 37

Brian Matter (RAAC/Trek) rode one of his best cyclo-cross races to date

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 37

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Jeremy Powers and Jeremy Durrin into the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 37

Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles) followed closely by big Brady Kappius

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 37

Brian Matter (RAAC/Trek) dismounting for the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 37

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) descending the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with a small gap on Berden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 37

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has said, “I am good at following wheels”

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 37

Craig Etheridge (Raleigh Clement) running a set of barriers mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 37

Skyler Trujillo (Team Boo Bikes) bunny-hopping a set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 37

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) making a tight turn while in 4th place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 37

Jingle Cross had a massive industry presence

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 37

Riders would face one of the longest run-ups of the year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 37

Jingle Cross has Christmas spirit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 37

The Clif Bar booth was mobbed by fans trying samples

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 37

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) warming himself in the WD-40 tent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 37

Jamey Driscolll (Raleigh Clement)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 37

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) chose to run the big hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 37

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) and Robert Marion (American Classic) ride the monster hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 37

Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes) put his mountain biking skills to work

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 37

Matthew Allen (LGR) remounts his bike after the big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 37

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) climbing the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was lockstep with Ben Berden tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden around the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 37

Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) running a small set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 37

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading Ben Berden with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) separated from the pack early at The Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock race on Friday night, creating a two up battle that would go down to the last half lap of the race. Powers then took advantage of a small gap he created through one of the course's technical features to win his second race in seven days. Ryan Trebon did not race due to illness.

“It was nice to get off the front, get out of trouble, and have a little battle between Ben and I. I felt like I was in control of the race for the whole time. And that’s something I’ve been working on the last two weeks,” Powers said.

Friday night’s course passed over several technical sections including a row of logs, two sandy bullpens, and a steep slope, named Mt. Krumpit, that collected a legion of spectators.

Ben Berden got the race off to a fast start, but was overtaken by Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant – Specialized) who led the race the entire first lap. After getting used to the course, Berden started attacking, which spurred Jeremy Powers into action. The two quickly established a significant gap on the field.

Jeremy Durrin (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) briefly joined the duo but Powers and Berden pressed hard on the hill, dropped Durrin, and proceeded to grow their lead on the chasers. Lap after lap, Berden and Powers traded the lead, neither able to find a decisive weakness in the other.

“We were evenly matched,” said Powers. “I felt like I had a little bit of an advantage in the corners, and then Ben is so good in the sand that was hard.”

As Berden and Powers solidified their lead, the race for third place was shaping up. The main chase group, which included Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team), Brian Matter (RACC/Trek CXC) and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross-Felt), sat about 25 seconds behind the leaders. After missing the winning break due to a bauble on Mt. Krumpit, Driscoll shot out of the chase group, and into third place, with two laps to go.

“I was able to recoup myself, and then hit it when it counted in the last lap or two,” said Driscoll.

On the last lap, Berden and Powers remained attached until the two riders entered the sandy bullpen section of the course. Powers emerged with a slight advantage and grew his lead by another few seconds during the final twists and turns.

“With a half lap to go, he just went two miles faster than me,” said Berden. “I had to let him go.”

Powers won, and Berden followed in for second. Berden’s teammate, Jamie Driscoll, finished third, Brian Matter finished fourth, and Robert Marion finished fifth.

Day two of racing at Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock continues on Saturday, November 16th when the Elite men take the line at 2:45 CST. With rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, riders are eagerly looking forward to the first muddy races of the year.

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:58:29
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:16
3James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:49
4Brian Matter (USA) RACC-Trek CXC0:00:52
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:03
6Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:42
7Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:01:51
8Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:07
9Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:02:08
10Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
11Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
12Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes0:02:43
13Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin0:02:48
14Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:53
15Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:03:18
16Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling0:03:24
17Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
18Carson Miller (USA) Jamis CX0:03:32
19Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:44
20Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Community NE0:03:49
21Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team0:03:50
22Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club0:04:01
23Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:04:23
24Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis CX
25Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!0:04:48
26Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
27Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:05:11
28Maxwell Ackermann (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:13
29Ian McPherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:05:14
30Nicholas Lemke (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching0:05:45
31Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) MCT-Basso0:06:33
32Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
33Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching0:06:42
34Phil Mooney (USA) Jamis CX0:06:53
35Travis Braun (USA) Magnus Cycling Jersey Squad0:07:17
36Spencer Whittier (USA) HUB Endurance Chattanooga
37Matthew Allen (USA) LGR-Behind Bars0:07:38
38Josh Bauer (USA) THC0:07:41
39Brett Pirie (USA) Groove Subaru Alpha Cycles-1lap
40Jordan Cullen (USA) Crossniacs-2laps
41Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
42Sam Cerruti (USA) Jamis CX
43Christopher Smith (USA) The Fix Studio-3laps
44Nathan Brown (USA)
45Eric Christ (USA) Bicycle Heaven-4laps
46John Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
DNFWilliam Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Bicycle
DNFErik Tonkin (USA) Kona-Team S&M
DNFAlexander Martin (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
DNFCody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
DNFJustin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNSJohn Meehan (USA) Bissell
DNSBryan Fosler (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
DNSTristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNSMitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSSteve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
DNSChris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt

