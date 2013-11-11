Image 1 of 27 Adam Craig and Zach McDonald were very proud of their retro cycling shoes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 The Elite Men head out to the back side of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross/ Felt) leading the race at the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking control of the race on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) leading the race late in lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Tim Johnson and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) both were forced off their bikes on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) having to run his bike in the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Justin Lindine (Redline ) leading Jeremy Powers through the long sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Ryan Knapp (Pony Shop Cyclocross) leading a huge train of riders through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclcrossworld.com) with a breakaway at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 All the main contenders run the stairs in pursuit of Trebon. Adam Craig (bottom) of course rode the stairs every lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 The Roman guards were on hand to encourage the racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) had a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross/ Felt) taking the race lead after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 The long starting straightaway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 The Elite Men running the first set of stairs on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Curtis White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding one of the sand pits mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading the race on the off-camber section of course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Berden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) trying to get his first elite time podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 As has been the case the last couple weeks, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) spent almost the entire race chasing down the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) running the stairs with his teammate Zach McDonald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) taking the race lead with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) rolling across the line to win day two of the Mudfund Derby City Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 Men’s Podium (L to R) Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st, Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) running the barriers at the back of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) out-sprinted Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) to win a tightly contested race at Sunday’s Derby City Cup.

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclcocrossworld.com) went close to winning his second race of the weekend, but missed out due to a late race mistake which enabled Powers and Berden to jump around him for the final sprint.

“Ryan was going good at the end but that’s the whole thing with cyclo-cross, you make a mistake and someone else capitalizes from it,” said Powers about Trebon’s error.

“It’s one of those Hail Marys. He threw it up there, he went for the gold, and he just came up short. But I know what that’s like.”

The race started fast, with Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross-Felt), one of the strongest road sprinters in the USA, grabbing the hole-shot but it was a hungry Ben Berden who would take over at the front and form the first selection of the race.

Berden was joined by Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant–Specialized), and Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) at the front of the race, and the foursome proceeded to motor through Eva Bandman Park.

Trebon soon took up the chase, and was tailed by Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off Road Team) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclcocrossworld.com). As soon as he made it across to the leaders, Trebon went on the attack. The aggressive trio of Trebon, Summerhill, and Berden, traded the lead multiple times a lap as each rider pushed and probed the others for weakness. Berden rode the technical sections of the course effortlessly, and was notably aggressive the entire race.

“I was racing really hard from the beginning,” said Berden. “I tried to gap them but they had small efforts to catch me all the time.”

With four laps to go Powers finally made contact with the lead group, which was now comprised of Trebon, Berden, Summerhill, Craig, and Johnson. Powers had lost sight of the leaders in the early laps of the race, and had to fight his way up, one rider at a time.

“I felt like I couldn’t really do anything until I got out of traffic,” said Powers. “It took that long for guys to pop, and for them to go easy enough, that I could get by in the singletrack sections.”

Powers took a lap to recover, and then went on the offensive. Now in control of the race, he was only matched in the technical sections of the course by Berden and Trebon.

With one lap to go Powers and Trebon began to fight for the lead, each taking a turn at the front when the other would make a mistake. Trebon finally gained a decisive advantage after edging out Powers in a 180 downhill turn, which earned him the lead and a few valuable seconds on his rival.

Going into the final stretch Trebon looked to have the race sewn up but it was not to be. In the last technical section of the course, a tricky rutted path that led into a sharp downhill, then steep uphill immediately before road to the finish, Trebon lost his lead.

“I was like ‘Get through this section, and we’re all in the clear!’, and I just messed it up,” said a disappointed Trebon. “I had to get off my bike, run to the top, and get back on. I was out of my pedals, and all over the place.”

Jeremy Powers went around Trebon on the left, and Berden came around him on his right. Berden didn’t clear the hill cleanly, and the mistake enabled Powers to get a 10-meter gap in the final road section to the finish. Powers sprinted to victory, and Berden finished second. Danny Summerhill finished third, and Trebon held on for fourth.

The Midwest cyclo-cross calendar continues next weekend on November 15-17 at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock cyclo-cross race in Iowa City, Iowa.