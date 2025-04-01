‘Plenty of opportunities for puncheurs’ – Tudor’s Tour de France wildcard gives Alaphilippe chance to chase seventh stage win

By published

'It’s super motivating to think about the Tour' says French six-time stage winner

MONTESSON FRANCE MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Tudor Pro Cycling Team prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 2 a 1839km stage from Montesson to Bellegarde UCIWT on March 10 2025 in Montesson France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

A wildcard entry to the Tour de France may be a dream come true, but Tudor Pro Cycling have made it clear they are heading into the race with aspirations fuelled, rather than sated, as new signings Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi look to the opportunities to add more stage victories at the French Grand Tour.

“I’m very happy for the team, proud and excited,” team owner Fabian Cancellara said in a statement after Tudor was revealed on Monday as among the three wildcard teams – the others being TotalEnergies and Uno-X Mobility.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

