Allied launches new Able gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance and gravel race geometry

By published

Allied's gravel bike designed to tackle more technical gravel races

Allied Able gravel bike
(Image credit: Allied Cycles)

Allied Cycle Works has launched an update to its Able gravel race bike, claiming the new bike is engineered for speed, performance and versatility.

The new bike boasts clearance for tyres up to 57mm wide, thanks to dropped chainstays and wide stance fork legs, along with a new carbon frame with in-frame storage. Bentonville, Arkansas-based Allied says that its redesign is aimed at the most technical gravel races.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

