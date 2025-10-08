Picnic-PostNL boost 2026 squad with British climber James Knox

Dutch squad announce first three confirmed signings of new season including current Soudal-QuickStep pro

James Knox
James Knox (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic-PostNL have made their first three confirmed signings for the 2026 season, with longstanding British climbing domestique James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep) one of a trio of new names inking a contract with the Dutch squad.

Apart from Knox, team trainee Dillon Corkery and Picnic-PostNL's development team rider Oliver Peace will also be forming part of the team in 2025.

“What drew me to Picnic-PostNL is the opportunity to join a team with a proven track record at the highest level, and to work with talented young riders like fellow Brits Oscar Onley and Max Poole," Knox said in a team press release.

"I'm especially excited to play a role in races I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, like the Classics and maybe even a Grand Tour. I would describe myself as a punchy rider who loves a fast finish and can support our sprinters when it counts," Corkery said.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

