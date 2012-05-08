Phinney cleared of serious injury after x-rays on right ankle

Image 1 of 6 Taylor Phinney (BMC) injured his foot in the fall in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Taylor Phinney is simultaneously attended to by medics and interviewed after his Giro d'Italia stage 3 crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Pink jersey Taylor Phinney (BMC) was among those to fall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Taylor Phinney limps down the steps from the Giro d'Italia podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Taylor Phinney regained his will to continue after a brief stay in the ambulance (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Taylor Phinney limps painfully onto the podium after his stage 3 crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After his second crash in as many days, maglia rosa Taylor Phinney has only required three stitches to his injured right ankle, following the pile-up late on Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia in Horsens.

BMC Racing Team has announced that Phinney was taken to hospital in Verona following the transfer for x-rays on the injured foot.

Team Doctor Dario Spinelli said preliminary review of the x-rays with the hospital's overnight radiologist revealed no broken bones.

"We'll take another look at his ankle later today and see how it's healing," Spinelli said. "It's definitely good that this happened before a rest day, since the transport and treatment process took so long. Taylor will enjoy a good night of sleep without the stress of having to get ready to race."

Phinney crossed the finish line in an ambulance following the crash.

"I've got a hole in my foot but I hope there's nothing serious," said the American as he was limping along. "I'm feeling better than straight after the crash. Fortunately, tomorrow is a rest day," he added prior to heading to Billund's airport and flying to Verona for Wednesday's team time trial.