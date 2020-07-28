Rivera and Georgi renew with Team Sunweb through 2021

Team Sunweb announced Tuesday that they have extended one-year contracts to Coryn Rivera and Pfeiffer Georgi, the two staying with the team through 2021.

Rivera was pleased with her renewal and hoped for a full and healthy season with a focus on the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I think it is only natural to extend my contract with Team Sunweb. We have worked well together over the last four years: learning and achieving a lot together. There is a very promising group of young girls here and I’m excited to help them develop in the WorldTour," Rivera said.

"2021 will feel like somewhat of a do over of 2020, so I am hoping for a healthy and normal schedule of the spring classics and a focus on the Olympics and summer one-day races later in the year."

Rivera joined the Sunweb programme in 2017 with instant success winning Trofeo Binda, Tour of Flanders and Prudential RideLondon Classique, along with the overall classification at the OVO Energy Women's Tour the following year.

"Next year Coryn will start her fifth year with the team and every season she has picked up plenty of top results for us," said the team's director Hans Timmermans.

"Coryn is also a strong and dedicated team player and has become an important culture carrier within the team as one of the more experienced riders. On the bike she keeps developing and is becoming more and more diverse with her qualities – she is a dangerous rider on a lot of different parcours."

Georgi, 19, joined the Sunweb programme last year and competed in a mixture of WorldTour-level one-day races and stage races. Her primary role was to help the team over varying terrain, with personal highlights that included a bronze medal in the British U23 national time trial championships and a top-ten at the European Championships.

Timmermans noted that the team will aim to develop her talent in the Classics while also focusing on strengthening her overall ability in the coming year.

"I’m really excited to extend my contract with the team and I’m grateful for their continued support, especially with the current situation in the world," Georgi said.

"I think it’s the best place to continue my development as a young rider – improving and learning from the coaches, experts and other riders on the team. We started off 2020 really well and I’m looking forward to winning more races as a team together this year and in the future."