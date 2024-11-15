Pfeiffer Georgi finally back riding outside after 'longer than expected' recovery from neck and hand fractures

British champ recalls Tour de France Femmes crash that ended her season and put her in a neck brace for 10 weeks

Georgi enjoyed a successful 2024 campaign prior to her crash at the Tour de France Femmes, including fifth in the Olmypic road race
After 10 weeks in a neck brace following her season-ending crash at the Tour de France Femmes, Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) has finally returned to training on the road.

The British national champion sustained fractures in her neck and hand on stage 5 at the Tour, in the same mass crash that saw Demi Vollering lose the yellow jersey. Georgi, however, is confident of re-finding her fitness ahead of the incoming 2025 season.

