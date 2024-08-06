'A new chapter in my career' – Juliette Labous to swap DSM-Firmenich PostNL for FDJ-Suez

By
published

25-year-old GC rider joins home French side on deal until 2027

Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)

French GC rider Juliette Labous is swapping DSM-Firmenich PostNL for FDJ-Suez after eight years with the Dutch squad.

The 25-year-old Frenchwoman was confirmed as FDJ's second new signing for 2025, joining 18-year-old super talent Célia Gery on the French outfit for next season. Labous has signed a deal until 2027 and will ride one of her final races for DSM at the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, which stars on Monday, August 12.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.