'A new chapter in my career' – Juliette Labous to swap DSM-Firmenich PostNL for FDJ-Suez

French GC rider Juliette Labous is swapping DSM-Firmenich PostNL for FDJ-Suez after eight years with the Dutch squad.

The 25-year-old Frenchwoman was confirmed as FDJ's second new signing for 2025, joining 18-year-old super talent Célia Gery on the French outfit for next season. Labous has signed a deal until 2027 and will ride one of her final races for DSM at the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, which stars on Monday, August 12.

Labous is one of the most consistent climbers in women’s cycling, with a strong time trial to back it up, shown recently with fourth in the Paris Olympics ITT. She's managed top-five results overall at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Women and Vuelta Femenina in the past three seasons and will bring the French national champion's jersey to FDJ-Suez in 2024 having won it for the second time in June.

"I am very happy and proud to join the team in 2025. FDJ-Suez is a team in constant progression that will be able to offer me the best possible environment to aim for the highest performances," said Labous.

"I will be keen to make the team shine by bringing the experience of my first eight professional years. I am looking forward to starting this new adventure that will open a new chapter in my career."

Her arrival means that FDJ-Suez will have the current two highest-ranked French riders in Labous and fellow climbing talent Evita Muzic, who is one of the few riders to beat Demi Vollering in an uphill finish in recent years.

Team Manager Stephen Delcourt sees the move as a big part of his and the team’s vision for the future – to be able to compete with the biggest teams in women’s cycling, SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek for example.

"It is with immense pride and pleasure that we welcome Juliette into the FDJ-Suez family. French champion and top five in the last two Tours de France, Juliette is a remarkable athlete and, undeniably, one of the best climbers in the professional peloton," said Delcourt.

"We are also honored by the confidence that Juliette places in our project and our vision. Her arrival is one more step towards the realization of our sporting ambitions."

Alongside Labous, the French squad has been heavily rumoured as the destination for defending Tour de France Femmes champion Vollering, however, no movements on that front have been made since the transfer window opened on August 1.

They did confirm that a signing such as Vollering would also be in line with their pursuit of a bigger project that they have been building since their inception in 2006, but no official announcements have yet been made on the Dutchwoman’s future.