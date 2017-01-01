Riders reveal their new 2017 team kits - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 38 Alberto Contador models Trek-Segafredo's high-vis training kit. The 2017 version will be revealed January 13. (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 38 Vincenzo and Antonio Nibali show off their new Bahrain-Merida kit on New Years day (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 5 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) models the new kit (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 6 of 38 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 7 of 38 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 8 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 9 of 38 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 10 of 38 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 11 of 38 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 12 of 38 The 2017 LottoNL-Jumbo kit and bikes (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 13 of 38 Wout Van Aert (Crelan) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 14 of 38 Wout Van Aert new Felt cyclo-cross bike (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 15 of 38 Nicolas Roche (BMC) (Image credit: BMC) Image 16 of 38 Francisco Ventoso (BMC) (Image credit: BMC) Image 17 of 38 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 18 of 38 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde show off the 2017 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 19 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 20 of 38 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 21 of 38 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 22 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali showed his jersey with special message (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 23 of 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 24 of 38 Enrico Gasparotto shows off his new Bahrain-Merida jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 25 of 38 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 26 of 38 Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 27 of 38 Oscar Gatto (Astana) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 28 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 29 of 38 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 30 of 38 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 31 of 38 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 32 of 38 Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 33 of 38 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 34 of 38 Martin Elmiger shows off the new BMC kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 New BMC signing and Irish champion Nicolas Roche shows of his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Australian Miles Scotson is another new signing for BMC in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Lotto Soudal's new signings for the 2017 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Moreno Moser models the new Astana team kit and Argon 18 bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Riders and teams posted photos and videos of their 2017 kit and colours as the New Year came in around the world, with some riders revealing their new team kit on the strike of midnight via social media.

Alberto Contador wished everyone a happy new year with a glass of champagne and then revealed his fluorescent yellow and black Trek-Segafredo kit in a video posted on Instagram. The high-vis version of the kit is only the training version, the racing kit will be revealed at the team's presentation on January 13.

Fran Ventoso was especially proud to show off his new BMC jersey at midnight. The BMC team also released images of all its riders in the new kit that has a huge Tag Heuer logo on the shoulders.

Philippe Gilbert showed off his new Quick-Step Floors Belgian national champion's jersey via Instagram.

Several riders from Bahrain-Merida showed off their red, blue and gold colours, including team leader Vincenzo Nibali.

Team Sky also showed off their new signings in their new Castelli clothing, with Diego Rosa, Kenny Elissonde and neo-pros Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jon Dibben, and Owain Doull.

British national champion Adam Blythe was quick to show of his red, white and blue kit, which is strikingly different to the dark blue and gold of his Aqua Blue Sport teammates. Blythe has even opted for white shorts.

World Cyclo-cross champion Wout van Aert revealed his new rainbow jersey and new Felt bike he will use starting today.

Other teams, including Team Sunweb (formerly Giant-Alpecin) and UAE Abu Dhabi will only reveal their new colours at official presentations later this week.