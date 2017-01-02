Sagan and Bora-hansgrohe teammates wear new jersey - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Double world champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 2 of 25 Rafal Majka tests out his new kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 3 of 25 Leopold Konig with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 4 of 25 Leopold Konig wears his new kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 25 Leopold Konig back in familiar surroundings for 2017 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 6 of 25 Patrick Konrad leads the team (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 7 of 25 Patrick Konrad (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 8 of 25 Jose Mendes (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 9 of 25 Jose Mendes shows off his Portuguese champion's jersey (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 10 of 25 Matteo Pelucchi shows off his wheelie skills (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 11 of 25 Matteo Pelucchi moved from IAM Cycling to Bora-hansgrohe for 2017 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 12 of 25 Juraj Sagan joins his brother Peter at Bora-hansgrohe (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 13 of 25 Marcus Burghardt moved from BMC Racing to Bora-hansgrohe for 2017 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 14 of 25 Marcus Burghardt riding out with his new teammates (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 15 of 25 Sam Bennett in the 2017 Bora-hansgrohe kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 16 of 25 Rafal Majka (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 17 of 25 Rafal Majka demonstrates the Polish national champion's jersey (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 18 of 25 Peter Sagan with his brother Juraj (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 19 of 25 Peter Sagan shows off his rainbow stripes (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 20 of 25 Peter Sagan with his new bike (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 21 of 25 Peter Sagan and the national champions in the team, Juraj Sagan, Jose Mendes and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 22 of 25 The back of the world champion's jersey (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 23 of 25 Sam Bennett tests out his new kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 24 of 25 Sam Bennett will be one of the team's key sprinters alongside Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 25 of 25 Juraj Sagan in the colours of Slovakian national champion (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)

Bora-hansgrohe unveiled their new jersey at a press conference in Spain last month but at the time, Peter Sagan and other new signings Rafal Majka and Leopold König could only wear plain clothes.

With the new year now here, the German team’s new signings are able to show off their new colours and many riders have been quick to do so. Bora-hansgrohe has released images of all their riders in the 2017 kit, including Sagan in his World champion stripes.

Along with Sagan, the team has taken in a whole host of riders as they step up to WorldTour level. Majka, König, Marcus Burghardt, Juraj Sagan and Matteo Pelucchi, are among those that have joined, while sprinter Sam Bennett, Patrick Konrad and Jose Mendes are two of those who remain from the 2016 squad.

Flick through the gallery above to see some of the Bora-hansgrohe riders show off their new kits.