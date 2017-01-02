Sagan and Bora-hansgrohe teammates wear new jersey - Gallery

With the new year now here, the German team’s new signings are able to show off their new colours and many riders have been quick to do so. Bora-hansgrohe has released images of all their riders in the 2017 kit, including Sagan in his World champion stripes.
Along with Sagan, the team has taken in a whole host of riders as they step up to WorldTour level. Majka, König, Marcus Burghardt, Juraj Sagan and Matteo Pelucchi, are among those that have joined, while sprinter Sam Bennett, Patrick Konrad and Jose Mendes are two of those who remain from the 2016 squad.
Flick through the gallery above to see some of the Bora-hansgrohe riders show off their new kits.
