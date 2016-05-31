Peraud unsure over Tour de France participation

Image 1 of 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) during the pre-race Giro press conference (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Giro (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jean-Christophe Peraud makes his return to racing early-next month at the GP du canton d'Argovie with the AG2R-La Mondiale rider recovered from the head and facial injuries that saw him abandon the Giro d'Italia on stage 3. The 39-year-old will then line up at the Tour de Suisse with AG2R-La Mondiale to make a decision on his participation in the Tour de France.

"I spent hard times after the crash. I am now ready and happy to compete again," Peraud said in a release from his team. "I totally recovered. I start training on May 18th and now I need to ride and ride.

"Tour de Suisse is a tough race that will enable to evaluate my form and decide on my programme."

Peraud had started the Giro d'Italia with the aim of finishing in the top-five overall before his crash ended his aspirations. The 2014 Tour de France runner-up is now considering his other grand tour options for 2016 with a return to the Vuelta a Espana, for the first time since finishing 39th in 2010, looking more likely than a sixth Tour.

"At the moment, Vuelta a Espana is the most likely possibility. Tour de France will depend on how I feel," said Peraud who would be riding in support of Romain Bardet in France.

Team manager Vincent Lavenu expanded upon Peraud's comments regarding the Tour, adding the Tour de Suisse will decide whether he would start or not.

"We are glad of Jean-Christophe Peraud's comeback. Doctor Eric Bouvat, our medical director, totally reassured us on his ability to reach a high level in the next weeks. After Tour de Suisse, we will meet and decide on his programme," Lavenu explained. "Participation to Tour de France depends on his form and ability to help Romain Bardet and the team in mountain stages."

Should Peraud miss the Tour de France, there would be no lack of race days on his calendar with AG2R-La Mondiale stating he could start the Tour of Poland (12-18 July), Tour de l'Ain (10-13 August) and Vuelta a Espana (20 August - 11 September).