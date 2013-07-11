Pendrel recovers from broken collarbone

Image 1 of 3 The final spot on the podium was filled by Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 2 of 3 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) was definitely looking forward to the race in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

2011 cross country world champion and 2012 World Cup champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) is recovering after breaking her collarbone while mountain biking.

"Sometimes you approach a jump with too much zest and enthusiasm and speed works against you," wrote Pendrel on her blog. "You make a last minute adjustment and end up landing on your head and then shoulder and the next thing you know that little clavicle bone has broken."

"At 32, I have had my first broken bone and real racing set back. I guess so many years of smooth flowing paths allows you to accept the fact that occasionally you’ll hit a rough patch."

Pendrel is disappointed to have to sit out the Canadian mountain bike national championships next weekend. She had been looking forward to a battle with fellow Olympian Emily Batty. She'll also miss the next round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Andorra in late July, but she is hopeful to be back in good form for the mountain bike world championships in late August.

She is expecting to return to racing at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in Quebec, Canada.