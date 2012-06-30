Trending

Pendrel leads Luna Pro Team podium sweep

Heartbreaking finale for Gould who lost lead after last lap flat

Image 1 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) outsprints teammate Katerina Nash to take the win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 66

Catharine Pendrel, World Cup leader and winner
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 66

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) having her best World Cup race of the season
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 4 of 66

Katrin Leumann (Central Ghost Factory Team) riding in the top ten
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 5 of 66

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) chasing Lea Davison on the climb
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 6 of 66

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) attempting to hold the world champion’s wheel
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 7 of 66

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) trying to bring back Gould on lap three
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 8 of 66

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the long fire road climb
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 9 of 66

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) crossing one of the many bridges
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 66

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) continuing her amazing comeback
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 66

Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) riding solidly in fourth position
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 66

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) keeping pace with Pendrel
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing her teammate Gould
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 66

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a commanding lead on lap two
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 66

Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) racing her second World Cup in two weeks
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 66

Nina Baum (NoTubes) during lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) climbing in the woods 50 seconds behind Gould
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 66

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) riding to a podium position
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 66

Elite women's World Cup podium in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 66

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 66

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 66

Marie-Helene Premont and Georgia Gould attack on the start section
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 66

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 66

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 66

Catharine Pendrel outsprinting Katerina Nash for the win. Georgia Gould in the background running to the finish.
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 66

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven) climbing on her way to a 13th place finish
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 66

Elite women’s start over the bridge in Windham, NY
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) watching as Gould finishes
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 66

A devastated Georgia Gould running her bike with a flat tire to the line after leading for almost the full five laps
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) nailing down her tenth World Cup victory
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 66

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in the woods on lap four
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 66

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) crossing a bridge
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 66

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) on the final descent
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 66

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 36 of 66

American women (L to R) Amy Dombroski, Alison Mann, Nina Baum, Erin Huck
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 66

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 38 of 66

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 39 of 66

Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) at the starting line
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 40 of 66

Former world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 41 of 66

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 42 of 66

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 43 of 66

Elite women’s start in the town of Windham, NY
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 44 of 66

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending on lap one in second place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 45 of 66

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) was farther back than she had hoped to be
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 46 of 66

Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) leading early on
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 47 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) is chasing, but can only close to 30 seconds back.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 48 of 66

One the final lap, the crowd expects to see Georgia Gould come in solo, but she's hit a rock and can't fix the flat, so comes running around the final turn with her teammates Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash on her heels.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 49 of 66

Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash sprint for the line around their sobbing Luna teammate.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 50 of 66

Gould's emotions get the best of her as she runs in for third in a race she had locked up almost an hour before.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 51 of 66

Gould is consoled by her husband after the finish.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 52 of 66

Nash and Gould are at opposite ends of the emotional spectrum for the moment...
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 53 of 66

Elite women's World Cup podium in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 54 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) pays tribute to her unlucky teammate Georgia Gould
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 55 of 66

Gould has the win in the bag if...
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 56 of 66

Lea Davison keeps the leader close.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 57 of 66

Catharine Pendrel looks up the mountain, but Gould is gone.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 58 of 66

Marie-Helene Premont (CAN) Leads Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team - on the second of 5 laps.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 59 of 66

Katerina Nash (CZE) Luna Pro Team - slots in third on the second lap.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 60 of 66

Georgia Gould moved into the lead on the third lap and never looked back.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 61 of 66

Lea Davison (USA) is going to London for the Games, and slots in second on lap three.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 62 of 66

Catharine Pendrel (CAN) Luna Pro Team - moves into second on the fourth lap.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 63 of 66

Katerina Nash would stick to Luna Pro teammate Pendrel's wheel for the remainder of the race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 64 of 66

Georgia Gould built a one minute lead by the 5th lap.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 65 of 66

Elite women's World Cup podium in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 66 of 66

Georgia Gould (Luna) finishing 3rd with a flat after leading all race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round six of the cross country series for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup produced some of the closest and most exciting racing of the year. Catharine Pendrel (Luna led a one-two-three  finish for the Luna team in the women's race, wrapping up the World Cup title in the process.

Extreme heat, plus a dry and dusty course with lots of climbing, made for hard conditions. Riders had to drink constantly, and avoid going out too hard, too early if they didn't want to "blow up".

In the elite women's race Georgia Gould (Luna) had come close to taking the first World Cup of her career a week earlier in Mont Ste-Anne, but faded in the last lap, and was overtaken by teammate Pendrel. This time, on home soil, she was inspired, riding away from early leader Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) to carve out a 50-second lead with a lap to go in the five-lap race.

Two teammates chased her: Pendrel and Katerina Nash, who had dropped Premont. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) passed Premont to move into fourth, while the Canadian was holding off a late charge by American Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized).

Cresting the final climb, Gould looked to have the win, but then suffered a pinch flat in a a rocky section. She quickly used an inflation cartridge, but the tire went flat again almost within sight of the finish, and she started to run. Pendrel and Nash were surprised to come upon their teammate, with less than 100 meters to go. They swept around her and sprinting to the line, with Pendrel getting the victory. Gould hung on for third.

"I was really sad (about catching Gould in final meters)," said Pendrel. "I did not want it to come down to that. Georgia rode so well, she was obviously riding the best both up and down today. She deserved the win. I looked back and thought maybe Katerina is not going to sprint, but Katerina was going to sprint, so I gotta go for it. It was not the situation I wanted; yes, I wanted Luna one-two-three , but I wanted the best legs to win on the day and that was Georgia."

For Gould it was a bitter disappointment, and the American champion could not talk with choking up. "I had a really good gap, and I just pinch flatted on one of the rocky downhills, I thought it might seal up but I had a lot of high speed downhill, so I stopped and used my CO2 cartridge to fill it up. But it was very soft, and it just went flat again. I just didn't have enough traction for the last climb and had to get off and run. It's pretty disappointing."

Premont took fourth after Dahle Flesjaa flatted, and Davison became the second American on the podium, in fifth. It was Davison's first-ever World Cup podium appearance. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), after struggling in the early laps, surged in the final lap to finish 11th.

Pendrel's third win of the season gives her an insurmountable lead in the standings, with one race remaining, in Val d'Isere, France at the end of July. Nash moves into second, followed by Dahle Flesjaa and Gould.

Full Results
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:37:53
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:01
3Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:10
4Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:01:03
5Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:50
6Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:17
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:25
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:47
9Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:03:03
10Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:04:12
11Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:04:30
12Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:04:58
13Mary McConneloug (USA)0:05:07
14Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team0:05:16
15Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:06:51
16Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:06:59
17Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:07:12
18Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:33
19Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:07:54
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:08:11
21Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:25
22Sandra Walter (Can)0:08:43
23Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:09:34
24Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:10:06
25Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:10:36
26Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:10:57
27Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:11:47
28Erin Huck (USA)0:12:54
29Cindy Montambault (Can)0:14:10
30Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
31Katherine O'Shea (Aus)0:14:38
32Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:15:59
33Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:17:15
34Amy Dombroski (USA)-1lap
35Adriana Rojas (CRc)
36Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
37Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
38Caroline Mani (Fra)
39Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
40Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
41Nina Baum (USA)-2laps
42Bryna Blanchard (USA)
43Maxine Filby (GBr)
44Katherine Herrera (CRc)
45Sally Gabriel (GBr)-3laps
DNFBlaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFAllison Mann (USA)

Teams
1Luna Pro Team107pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team60
3Subaru - Trek32
4Specialized Racing28
5Multivan Merida Biking Team24
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team23
7Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team22
8Salcano Factory Team19
9Notebooksbilliger.de Team17
10CCC Polkowice16
11GT Skoda Chamonix16
12BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry15
13Scott-3Roxracing15
14Sabine Spitz Haibike Team11
15Team Fujibikes Rockets5

World Cup standings - Individuals after round six
1Catharine Pendrel (Can)1190pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze)859
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)798
4Georgia Gould (USA)753
5Julie Bresset (Fra)750
6Emily Batty (Can)735
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)670
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus)645
9Marie-Helene Premont (Can)616
10Katrin Leumann (Swi)542
11Annie Last (GBr)542
12Lea Davison (USA)512
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut)468
14Blaza Klemencic (Slo)402
15Alexandra Engen (Swe)397
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)374
17Tanja Zakelj (Slo)361
18Sabine Spitz (Ger)349
19Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)340
20Esther Süss (Swi)332
21Mary McConneloug (USA)315
22Heather Irmiger (USA)311
23Sabrina Enaux (Fra)296
24Eva Lechner (Ita)295
25Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)275
26Annika Langvad (Den)262
27Amanda Sin (Can)256
28Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)246
29Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)245
30Karen Hanlen (NZl)234
31Adelheid Morath (Ger)230
32Anne Terpstra (Ned)215
33Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi)209
34Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)207
35Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)196
36Cécile Ravanel (Fra)183
37Rosara Joseph (NZl)182
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze)181
39Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)164
40Fanny Bourdon (Fra)159
41Julie Krasniak (Fra)155
42Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)153
43Lene Byberg (Nor)142
44Sandra Walter (Can)136
45Vera Andreeva (Rus)126
46Laura Turpijn (Ned)125
47Anna Szafraniec (Pol)120
48Mikaela Kofman (Can)118
49Janka Stevkova (Svk)118
50Hanna Klein (Ger)118
51Rie Katayama (Jpn)114
52Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)111
53Sarah Koba (Swi)110
54Qinglan Shi (Chn)105
55Silke Schmidt (Ger)103
56Katherine O'Shea (Aus)98
57Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)93
58Judy Freeman (USA)91
59Erin Huck (USA)84
60Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)84
61Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)84
62Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)82
63Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)81
64Laura Metzler (Fra)80
65Adriana Rojas (CRc)76
66Anja Gradl (Ger)70
67Corina Gantenbein (Swi)63
68Sarah Kaufmann (USA)60
69Maxine Filby (GBr)55
70Caroline Mani (Fra)55
71Katherine Herrera (CRc)52
72Katherine Compton (USA)51
73Rowena Fry (Aus)51
74Lee Craigie (GBr)50
75Cindy Montambault (Can)48
76Githa Michiels (Bel)47
77Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)46
78Mandy Dreyer (Can)46
79Daniela Campuzano (Mex)42
80Amy Dombroski (USA)38
81Pavla Havlikova (Cze)38
82Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
83Samantha Sanders (RSA)36
84Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)32
85Jenni King (Aus)31
86Caroline Villeneuve (Can)29
87Nina Baum (USA)27
88Bryna Blanchard (USA)26
89Anna Villar Argente (Spa)24
90Sally Gabriel (GBr)23
91Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
92Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)15
93Willow Rockwell (USA)14
94Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)13
95Jodie Willett (Aus)13
96Lucie Vesela (Cze)12
97Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)10
98Franziska Brun (Swi)9
99Catherine Vipond (Can)9
100Julia Colvin (RSA)9
101Judith Pollinger (Ita)8
102Jane Nussli (GBr)8
103Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

World Cup standings - Teams
1Luna Pro Team508pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team276
3CCC Polkowice203
4BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry190
5Subaru - Trek187
6Multivan Merida Biking Team150
7Topeak Ergon Racing Team128
8Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team116
9Sabine Spitz Haibike Team112
10Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team111
11Rabobank Giant Offroad Team105
12Specialized Racing96
13Colnago Sudtirol91
14Salcano Factory Team59
15Wheeler - Ixs Team55
16Team Fujibikes Rockets43
17GT Skoda Chamonix40
18Notebooksbilliger.de Team39
19Specialized Solodet Vosges38
20ISD MTB Team31
21Scott-3Roxracing30
22Bikepark.ch Craft28
23Focus Mig Team7
24Team Bulls6
25Team Crampfix Nakamura2

