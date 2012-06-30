Image 1 of 66 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) outsprints teammate Katerina Nash to take the win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 66 Catharine Pendrel, World Cup leader and winner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 66 Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) having her best World Cup race of the season (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 66 Katrin Leumann (Central Ghost Factory Team) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 66 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) chasing Lea Davison on the climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 66 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) attempting to hold the world champion’s wheel (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 66 World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) trying to bring back Gould on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 66 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the long fire road climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 66 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) crossing one of the many bridges (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 66 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) continuing her amazing comeback (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 66 Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) riding solidly in fourth position (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 66 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) keeping pace with Pendrel (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 66 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing her teammate Gould (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 66 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with a commanding lead on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 66 Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) racing her second World Cup in two weeks (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 66 Nina Baum (NoTubes) during lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 66 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) climbing in the woods 50 seconds behind Gould (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 66 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) riding to a podium position (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 66 Elite women's World Cup podium in Windham, New York (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 66 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 66 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 66 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 66 Marie-Helene Premont and Georgia Gould attack on the start section (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 66 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 66 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 66 Catharine Pendrel outsprinting Katerina Nash for the win. Round six of the cross country series for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup produced some of the closest and most exciting racing of the year. Catharine Pendrel (Luna led a one-two-three finish for the Luna team in the women's race, wrapping up the World Cup title in the process.

Extreme heat, plus a dry and dusty course with lots of climbing, made for hard conditions. Riders had to drink constantly, and avoid going out too hard, too early if they didn't want to "blow up".

In the elite women's race Georgia Gould (Luna) had come close to taking the first World Cup of her career a week earlier in Mont Ste-Anne, but faded in the last lap, and was overtaken by teammate Pendrel. This time, on home soil, she was inspired, riding away from early leader Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) to carve out a 50-second lead with a lap to go in the five-lap race.

Two teammates chased her: Pendrel and Katerina Nash, who had dropped Premont. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) passed Premont to move into fourth, while the Canadian was holding off a late charge by American Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized).

Cresting the final climb, Gould looked to have the win, but then suffered a pinch flat in a a rocky section. She quickly used an inflation cartridge, but the tire went flat again almost within sight of the finish, and she started to run. Pendrel and Nash were surprised to come upon their teammate, with less than 100 meters to go. They swept around her and sprinting to the line, with Pendrel getting the victory. Gould hung on for third.

"I was really sad (about catching Gould in final meters)," said Pendrel. "I did not want it to come down to that. Georgia rode so well, she was obviously riding the best both up and down today. She deserved the win. I looked back and thought maybe Katerina is not going to sprint, but Katerina was going to sprint, so I gotta go for it. It was not the situation I wanted; yes, I wanted Luna one-two-three , but I wanted the best legs to win on the day and that was Georgia."

For Gould it was a bitter disappointment, and the American champion could not talk with choking up. "I had a really good gap, and I just pinch flatted on one of the rocky downhills, I thought it might seal up but I had a lot of high speed downhill, so I stopped and used my CO2 cartridge to fill it up. But it was very soft, and it just went flat again. I just didn't have enough traction for the last climb and had to get off and run. It's pretty disappointing."

Premont took fourth after Dahle Flesjaa flatted, and Davison became the second American on the podium, in fifth. It was Davison's first-ever World Cup podium appearance. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), after struggling in the early laps, surged in the final lap to finish 11th.

Pendrel's third win of the season gives her an insurmountable lead in the standings, with one race remaining, in Val d'Isere, France at the end of July. Nash moves into second, followed by Dahle Flesjaa and Gould.

Full Results 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:37:53 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:01:03 5 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:01:50 6 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:17 7 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:25 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:47 9 Annie Last (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:03:03 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:12 11 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:04:30 12 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:04:58 13 Mary McConneloug (USA) 0:05:07 14 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team 0:05:16 15 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:06:51 16 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:06:59 17 Anne Terpstra (Ned) 0:07:12 18 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:33 19 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:54 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:08:11 21 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:25 22 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:08:43 23 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:09:34 24 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:06 25 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:10:36 26 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:10:57 27 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:11:47 28 Erin Huck (USA) 0:12:54 29 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:14:10 30 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 31 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) 0:14:38 32 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:15:59 33 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 0:17:15 34 Amy Dombroski (USA) -1lap 35 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 36 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 37 Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 38 Caroline Mani (Fra) 39 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 40 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 41 Nina Baum (USA) -2laps 42 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 43 Maxine Filby (GBr) 44 Katherine Herrera (CRc) 45 Sally Gabriel (GBr) -3laps DNF Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team DNF Allison Mann (USA)

Teams 1 Luna Pro Team 107 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 60 3 Subaru - Trek 32 4 Specialized Racing 28 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 24 6 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 23 7 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 22 8 Salcano Factory Team 19 9 Notebooksbilliger.de Team 17 10 CCC Polkowice 16 11 GT Skoda Chamonix 16 12 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 15 13 Scott-3Roxracing 15 14 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 11 15 Team Fujibikes Rockets 5

World Cup standings - Individuals after round six 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 1190 pts 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) 859 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 798 4 Georgia Gould (USA) 753 5 Julie Bresset (Fra) 750 6 Emily Batty (Can) 735 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 670 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 645 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 616 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 542 11 Annie Last (GBr) 542 12 Lea Davison (USA) 512 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 468 14 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) 402 15 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 397 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 374 17 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) 361 18 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 349 19 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 340 20 Esther Süss (Swi) 332 21 Mary McConneloug (USA) 315 22 Heather Irmiger (USA) 311 23 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 296 24 Eva Lechner (Ita) 295 25 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 275 26 Annika Langvad (Den) 262 27 Amanda Sin (Can) 256 28 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) 246 29 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 245 30 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 234 31 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 230 32 Anne Terpstra (Ned) 215 33 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) 209 34 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) 207 35 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 196 36 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) 183 37 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 182 38 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 181 39 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 164 40 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) 159 41 Julie Krasniak (Fra) 155 42 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 153 43 Lene Byberg (Nor) 142 44 Sandra Walter (Can) 136 45 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 126 46 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 125 47 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 120 48 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 118 49 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 118 50 Hanna Klein (Ger) 118 51 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 114 52 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 111 53 Sarah Koba (Swi) 110 54 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 105 55 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 103 56 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) 98 57 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) 93 58 Judy Freeman (USA) 91 59 Erin Huck (USA) 84 60 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 84 61 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 84 62 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 82 63 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 81 64 Laura Metzler (Fra) 80 65 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 76 66 Anja Gradl (Ger) 70 67 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) 63 68 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 60 69 Maxine Filby (GBr) 55 70 Caroline Mani (Fra) 55 71 Katherine Herrera (CRc) 52 72 Katherine Compton (USA) 51 73 Rowena Fry (Aus) 51 74 Lee Craigie (GBr) 50 75 Cindy Montambault (Can) 48 76 Githa Michiels (Bel) 47 77 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 46 78 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 46 79 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 42 80 Amy Dombroski (USA) 38 81 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 38 82 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 83 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 36 84 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 32 85 Jenni King (Aus) 31 86 Caroline Villeneuve (Can) 29 87 Nina Baum (USA) 27 88 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 26 89 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 24 90 Sally Gabriel (GBr) 23 91 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 92 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 15 93 Willow Rockwell (USA) 14 94 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 13 95 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 96 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 12 97 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 10 98 Franziska Brun (Swi) 9 99 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 100 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 101 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 8 102 Jane Nussli (GBr) 8 103 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8