Image 1 of 10 Catharine Pendrel wins her 4th National Championship (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Marie-Hel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Amanda Sin (Scott -3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Sandra Walter (XPREZO-BORSAO) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Marie-Hel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Marie-Hel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 National Champion Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Mikaela Kofman (Scott -3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Canadian Cross Country National Championships, Catharine Pendrel (luna) took her fourth consecutive title on Saturday, in scorching heat that caused many competitors to drop out.

Canada's three World Cup women - Pendrel, Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) - immediately broke away from the rest of the field on the opening lap of the five-lap race, with Premont launching an initial attack that Pendrel countered, pulling away steadily in the last two laps to win. Premont took the silver medal 1:14 back, with Batty winning bronze, 2:37 behind Pendrel.

Pendrel won her first title in St-Felicien in 2009, so it was an enjoyable moment to repeat at the scene of her first major victory.

"This is a great venue," she said. "It wasn't an easy victory, because I knew that Marie-Helene [Premont] was anxious to win her on home ground. I had a little bobble in the middle of the race, but everything went really well for me and this is a great win as part of my build up for the Olympics."

For Premont, it was a disappointment, since she had clearly hoped to win on home ground and carry the national title into Mont Ste Anne next week at the World Cup. However, she was philosophical.

"I rode the best I could, and my fitness is good right now. I was very sick for two weeks after La Bresse [World Cup], so it was important to have good feelings in my legs before Mont Ste Anne."

Andreanne Pichette (Opus/OGC) took the Under 23 title, despite having to stop for a broken chain. She dropped to fourth before she started chasing back to the front.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 1:30:22 2 Marie-Hélène Prémont (Rocky Mountain) 0:01:14 3 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) 0:02:37 4 Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 0:04:19 5 Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:06:41 6 Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox Racing) 0:07:58 7 Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 VALS) 0:10:45 8 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:14:05 9 Mandy Dreyer (Lapierre - POC) 0:21:11 -1lap Caroline Villeneuve (Brunelle Sport) -1lap Annick Chrétien (Advanced Fuel/Ste Julie cycles)