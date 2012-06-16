Trending

Pendrel wins Canadian cross country championship

Pichette races to U23 title

Catharine Pendrel wins her 4th National Championship

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Hel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Amanda Sin (Scott -3 Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sandra Walter (XPREZO-BORSAO)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Hel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Marie-Hel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
National Champion Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Mikaela Kofman (Scott -3 Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Canadian Cross Country National Championships, Catharine Pendrel (luna) took her fourth consecutive title on Saturday, in scorching heat that caused many competitors to drop out.

Canada's three World Cup women - Pendrel, Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) - immediately broke away from the rest of the field on the opening lap of the five-lap race, with Premont launching an initial attack that Pendrel countered, pulling away steadily in the last two laps to win. Premont took the silver medal 1:14 back, with Batty winning bronze, 2:37 behind Pendrel.

Pendrel won her first title in St-Felicien in 2009, so it was an enjoyable moment to repeat at the scene of her first major victory.

"This is a great venue," she said. "It wasn't an easy victory, because I knew that Marie-Helene [Premont] was anxious to win her on home ground. I had a little bobble in the middle of the race, but everything went really well for me and this is a great win as part of my build up for the Olympics."

For Premont, it was a disappointment, since she had clearly hoped to win on home ground and carry the national title into Mont Ste Anne next week at the World Cup. However, she was philosophical.

"I rode the best I could, and my fitness is good right now. I was very sick for two weeks after La Bresse [World Cup], so it was important to have good feelings in my legs before Mont Ste Anne."

Andreanne Pichette (Opus/OGC) took the Under 23 title, despite having to stop for a broken chain.  She dropped to fourth before she started chasing back to the front.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)1:30:22
2Marie-Hélène Prémont (Rocky Mountain)0:01:14
3Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)0:02:37
4Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing)0:04:19
5Sandra Walter (Xprezo-Borsao)0:06:41
6Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:07:58
7Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 VALS)0:10:45
8Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo-Borsao)0:14:05
9Mandy Dreyer (Lapierre - POC)0:21:11
-1lapCaroline Villeneuve (Brunelle Sport)
-1lapAnnick Chrétien (Advanced Fuel/Ste Julie cycles)

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andréanne Pichette (Opus/OGC)1:22:40
2Lanthier-Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Factory)0:01:21
3Laura Bietola (Scott 3Rox)0:02:14
4Valérie Meunier (Cyclone dAlma)0:02:54
5Haley Smith (Norco Evolution)0:04:43
6Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada)0:06:03
7Laurence Harvey (Scott Pure Power)0:07:08
8Katlyn Dundas (Team Ontario/Trek)0:09:15
9Samantha Wagler (Team Ontario/Two)0:10:11
10Sarah Moore (C3/Vélo Pays-den-Haut)0:10:37
11Emily Flynn (Tommy and Lefebvre)0:10:51
12Elyse Nieuwold (Team CHCH)0:11:24
13Anna Schappert (Trek Red Truck p/b)0:13:22
14Marjorie Lavoie (CVM 2 VALS)0:13:40
15Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario/Team)0:14:18

