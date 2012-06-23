Image 1 of 17 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 17 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 17 The start of the elite women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 17 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) led for a long time (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 17 Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) raced in front of a home crowd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 17 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 17 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 17 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), member of USA Olympic team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 17 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) races to victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 17 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon ) at the start (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 13 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) celebrates her World Cup win in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) high fives the crowd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 17 Georgia Gould (Luna) spent most of the race in the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 17 World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won her second consecutive Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Saturday. She finished ahead of teammate Georgia Gould and local crowd favorite Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain).

Gould led for most of the race, but on the fourth of five laps, she started to cramp. Behind her, Pendrel steadily moved up throughout the race and overtook Gould on the final lap.

"I didn't have the pace early on, and I thought that lost me the race," said Pendrel. "But luckily for me, the pace made Georgia suffer, too, and I was able to reel her back in."

From the gun, Gould set a blistering pace. It had started raining due to a passing shower just prior to the women's start, and the course was freshly wetted and slick. Her early move wasn't so much deliberate as a strategic effort to stay out of trouble at the front.

"I didn't know what was going on behind me. I just tried to focus on riding smoothly and riding my own race," said Gould. "I went to the front - in that stuff, it's better to pick your own line than watch what somebody else is doing. Marie-Helen was with me for a little bit and then I got a gap, so I was surprised and I decided to go with it."

Gould has led other World Cups though never for as long a period of time or with as much of a gap as today. At one point she had 53 seconds on her nearest chaser.

It seemed like Gould had a real shot at winning her first World Cup, but that's not how it worked out.

"I was feeling good until the fourth lap. I was cramping. I was like 'uh oh', that's not good.' There are some many of the short punchy efforts with those bridges," said Gould. "There were places where it was faster for me to get off and run, but when I would do that, my legs were twinging up."

"I tried to ride my own race and focus on being as smooth as I could through the technical sections," said Gould. "I saved as much as I could for those bridges - I didn't want to have to get off and walk. Catharine was just stronger on the last few laps. It was disappointing to lead for so long and lose it in the last lap. But I'm happy my form was good. I didn't make any mistakes, I just wasn't fast enough."

Fueled by the raucous cheers of a local crowd, Premont initially led the charge behind Gould. On the third lap, Pendrel passed her and the world champion was appearing stronger lap by lap.

"I didn't have the pace early on and I thought that lost me the race," said Pendrel. "But luckily for me, the pace made Georgia suffer too and I was able to reel her back in."

"I realized I wasn't riding the course as well as I could early on. I was attacking the obvious sections, but not the unobvious sections. I knew that I had to find seconds where I could and that became my focus."

Nash looked fairly comfortable in fourth until the fourth lap when she suddenly lost about a minute and a half.

One of her cleats had become clogged and loosened, and she could not clip in. Asked about it afterward, she said, "It was a mystery. Stuff sometimes happens and you just deal with it. We're lucky to have these tech zones where you can get help. I went in and got help. I felt like a Formula one driver as I pulled in and out."

The time loss was enough to ensure Premont a third place finish after a tough week in which she was not selected for the Canadian Olympic team.

"It was a hard week emotionally. I knew my form was good and getting better and better. I didn't know if I could deal with the pressure psychologically, but it worked out," said Premont. "I'm happy with my third place."

"It was a very hard race today but a fun course, and I gave everything I had. I knew it would be difficult. I knew I was strong physically so I gave 100 percent. Until the end, I knew I could be on the podium if I stayed focused. It's good to be at home and have the crowd with me. Today was good for me after the week I had." Premont said she will shift her focus to the world championships in Austria in September.

Pendrel moved into the lead on the final lap, and a disappointed Gould toughed it out for second.

"I was just hanging on at the end. I'm glad I was able to hang onto second considering my state," said Gould. "I was crying on the inside on those last laps."

"I'm stoked she held on for second - that's great," said Pendrel.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), who won the last World Cup in La Bresse, France, rode solidly in fifth place throughout the race and crossed the line for the final podium spot.

"It was tough. I had a hard day. I wasn't 100 percent recovered from Europeans two weeks ago. I caught a cold and the week at home was tough. I tried to do everything perfect, but that's how the situation was. Getting over here with the time change and fighting for top five was good, but I didn't have the legs to be in the front and fight for the top three. That was for sure."

She is hoping to recover this week and fight for the win in Windham next weekend.

There were a few big names missing from the women's race including Julie Bressett (BH-SR Suntour-Peissey Vallandry), Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol).

With Bresset absent, Pendrel took over the World Cup lead with 940 points. Bresset is second at 750. Dahle Flesjaa jumped up one spot to third with 678 points. Wloszczowska with 670 points fell to fourth from third while Nash stepped up one place to fifth with 659.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:41:40 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:23 3 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:01:51 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:16 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:26 6 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:03:35 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:03:52 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:05:12 9 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 0:06:35 10 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:57 11 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:07:30 12 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:09 13 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:08:19 14 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:08:24 15 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:09:00 16 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:09:09 17 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:09:46 18 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:11:34 19 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:12:19 20 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:12:41 21 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:14:00 22 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:14:35 23 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 0:18:16 24 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:19:15 25 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:21:09 -1lap Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team -1lap Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) -1lap Lee Craigie (GBr) -1lap Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) -1lap Mandy Dreyer (Can) -1lap Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) -2laps Katherine O'shea (Aus) -2laps Adriana Rojas (CRc) -2laps Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team -2laps Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing -2laps Erin Huck (USA) -2laps Sarah Kaufmann (USA) -2laps Maxine Filby (GBr) -3laps Caroline Villeneuve (Can) -4laps Katherine Herrera (CRc) DNF Cindy Montambault (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 105 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 52 3 Subaru - Trek 36 4 Multivan Merida Biking Team 28 5 Specialized Racing 24 6 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 23 7 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 22 8 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 20 9 Salcano Factory Team 18 10 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 16 11 Scott-3Roxracing 14 12 Specialized Solodet Vosges 13 13 CCC Polkowice 11 14 Team Fujibikes Rockets 7 15 GT Skoda Chamonix 6 16 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 5

Elite women individual World Cup standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 940 pts 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) 750 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 678 4 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 670 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) 659 6 Emily Batty (Can) 645 7 Georgia Gould (USA) 593 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 535 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 466 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 447 11 Annie Last* (GBr) 442 12 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) 402 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 398 14 Pauline* Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 374 15 Lea Davison (USA) 372 16 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 349 17 Esther Süss (Swi) 332 18 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 296 19 Eva Lechner (Ita) 295 20 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) 276 21 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 267 22 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 266 23 Heather Irmiger (USA) 243 24 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 235 25 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 234 26 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 230 27 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) 209 28 Annika Langvad (Den) 208 29 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) 207 30 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 197 31 Amanda Sin (Can) 196 32 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 196 33 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 182 34 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 181 35 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 179 36 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) 170 37 Julie Krasniak (Fra) 155 38 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 153 39 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 143 40 Lene Byberg (Nor) 142 41 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 126 42 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 125 43 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 120 44 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) 119 45 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 118 46 Hanna Klein (Ger) 118 47 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 114 48 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 112 49 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 111 50 Sarah Koba (Swi) 110 51 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 105 52 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) 103 53 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 103 54 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) 93 55 Judy Freeman (USA) 91 56 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 84 57 Laura Metzler (Fra) 80 58 Sandra Walter (Can) 74 59 Anja Gradl (Ger) 70 60 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) 63 61 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 60 62 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 54 63 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 52 64 Katherine Compton (USA) 51 65 Rowena Fry (Aus) 51 66 Lee Craigie (GBr) 50 67 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 48 68 Githa Michiels (Bel) 47 69 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 46 70 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 44 71 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 40 72 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 38 73 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 74 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 36 75 Erin Huck (USA) 34 76 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 32 77 Jenni King (Aus) 31 78 Maxine Filby (GBr) 30 79 Caroline Villeneuve (Can) 29 80 Katherine Herrera (CRc) 28 81 Caroline Mani (Fra) 25 82 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 24 83 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 84 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 15 85 Willow Rockwell (USA) 14 86 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 13 87 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 88 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 12 89 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 10 90 Franziska Brun (Swi) 9 91 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 92 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 93 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 8 94 Jane Nussli (GBr) 8 95 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8