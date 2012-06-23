Trending

Pendrel repeats victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne

,

Runner-up Gould leads most of race ahead of local favorite Premont

Image 1 of 17

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 17

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 17

The start of the elite women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne

The start of the elite women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 17

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) led for a long time

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) led for a long time
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 17

Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) raced in front of a home crowd

Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) raced in front of a home crowd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 17

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 17

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 17

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), member of USA Olympic team

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), member of USA Olympic team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 17

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) races to victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) races to victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 17

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon ) at the start

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon ) at the start
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 13 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) celebrates her World Cup win in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) celebrates her World Cup win in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) high fives the crowd.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) high fives the crowd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) wins in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 17

Georgia Gould (Luna) spent most of the race in the lead

Georgia Gould (Luna) spent most of the race in the lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 17

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna)

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won her second consecutive Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup on Saturday. She finished ahead of teammate Georgia Gould and local crowd favorite Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain).

Gould led for most of the race, but on the fourth of five laps, she started to cramp. Behind her, Pendrel steadily moved up throughout the race and overtook Gould on the final lap.

"I didn't have the pace early on, and I thought that lost me the race," said Pendrel. "But luckily for me, the pace made Georgia suffer, too, and I was able to reel her back in."

From the gun, Gould set a blistering pace. It had started raining due to a passing shower just prior to the women's start, and the course was freshly wetted and slick. Her early move wasn't so much deliberate as a strategic effort to stay out of trouble at the front.

"I didn't know what was going on behind me. I just tried to focus on riding smoothly and riding my own race," said Gould. "I went to the front - in that stuff, it's better to pick your own line than watch what somebody else is doing. Marie-Helen was with me for a little bit and then I got a gap, so I was surprised and I decided to go with it."

Gould has led other World Cups though never for as long a period of time or with as much of a gap as today. At one point she had 53 seconds on her nearest chaser.

It seemed like Gould had a real shot at winning her first World Cup, but that's not how it worked out.

"I was feeling good until the fourth lap. I was cramping. I was like 'uh oh', that's not good.' There are some many of the short punchy efforts with those bridges," said Gould. "There were places where it was faster for me to get off and run, but when I would do that, my legs were twinging up."

"I tried to ride my own race and focus on being as smooth as I could through the technical sections," said Gould. "I saved as much as I could for those bridges - I didn't want to have to get off and walk. Catharine was just stronger on the last few laps. It was disappointing to lead for so long and lose it in the last lap. But I'm happy my form was good. I didn't make any mistakes, I just wasn't fast enough."

Fueled by the raucous cheers of a local crowd, Premont initially led the charge behind Gould. On the third lap, Pendrel passed her and the world champion was appearing stronger lap by lap.

"I didn't have the pace early on and I thought that lost me the race," said Pendrel. "But luckily for me, the pace made Georgia suffer too and I was able to reel her back in."

"I realized I wasn't riding the course as well as I could early on. I was attacking the obvious sections, but not the unobvious sections. I knew that I had to find seconds where I could and that became my focus."

Nash looked fairly comfortable in fourth until the fourth lap when she suddenly lost about a minute and a half.

One of her cleats had become clogged and loosened, and she could not clip in. Asked about it afterward, she said, "It was a mystery. Stuff sometimes happens and you just deal with it. We're lucky to have these tech zones where you can get help. I went in and got help. I felt like a Formula one driver as I pulled in and out."

The time loss was enough to ensure Premont a third place finish after a tough week in which she was not selected for the Canadian Olympic team.

"It was a hard week emotionally. I knew my form was good and getting better and better. I didn't know if I could deal with the pressure psychologically, but it worked out," said Premont. "I'm happy with my third place."

"It was a very hard race today but a fun course, and I gave everything I had. I knew it would be difficult. I knew I was strong physically so I gave 100 percent. Until the end, I knew I could be on the podium if I stayed focused. It's good to be at home and have the crowd with me. Today was good for me after the week I had." Premont said she will shift her focus to the world championships in Austria in September.

Pendrel moved into the lead on the final lap, and a disappointed Gould toughed it out for second.

"I was just hanging on at the end. I'm glad I was able to hang onto second considering my state," said Gould. "I was crying on the inside on those last laps."

"I'm stoked she held on for second - that's great," said Pendrel.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), who won the last World Cup in La Bresse, France, rode solidly in fifth place throughout the race and crossed the line for the final podium spot.

"It was tough. I had a hard day. I wasn't 100 percent recovered from Europeans two weeks ago. I caught a cold and the week at home was tough. I tried to do everything perfect, but that's how the situation was. Getting over here with the time change and fighting for top five was good, but I didn't have the legs to be in the front and fight for the top three. That was for sure."

She is hoping to recover this week and fight for the win in Windham next weekend.

There were a few big names missing from the women's race including Julie Bressett (BH-SR Suntour-Peissey Vallandry), Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol).

With Bresset absent, Pendrel took over the World Cup lead with 940 points. Bresset is second at 750. Dahle Flesjaa jumped up one spot to third with 678 points. Wloszczowska with 670 points fell to fourth from third while Nash stepped up one place to fifth with 659.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:41:40
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:23
3Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:01:51
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:16
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:26
6Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:35
7Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:52
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:12
9Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team0:06:35
10Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:57
11Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:07:30
12Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:08:09
13Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:08:19
14Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:08:24
15Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:09:00
16Sandra Walter (Can)0:09:09
17Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:09:46
18Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:11:34
19Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:12:19
20Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:12:41
21Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:14:00
22Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:14:35
23Anne Terpstra* (Ned)0:18:16
24Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:19:15
25Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:21:09
-1lapBlaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
-1lapNoelia Rodriguez (Arg)
-1lapLee Craigie (GBr)
-1lapAleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
-1lapMandy Dreyer (Can)
-1lapAgustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
-2lapsKatherine O'shea (Aus)
-2lapsAdriana Rojas (CRc)
-2lapsElisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
-2lapsMikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
-2lapsErin Huck (USA)
-2lapsSarah Kaufmann (USA)
-2lapsMaxine Filby (GBr)
-3lapsCaroline Villeneuve (Can)
-4lapsKatherine Herrera (CRc)
DNFCindy Montambault (Can)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team105pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team52
3Subaru - Trek36
4Multivan Merida Biking Team28
5Specialized Racing24
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team23
7Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team22
8BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry20
9Salcano Factory Team18
10Sabine Spitz Haibike Team16
11Scott-3Roxracing14
12Specialized Solodet Vosges13
13CCC Polkowice11
14Team Fujibikes Rockets7
15GT Skoda Chamonix6
16Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team5

Elite women individual World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can)940pts
2Julie Bresset (Fra)750
3Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)678
4Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)670
5Katerina Nash (Cze)659
6Emily Batty (Can)645
7Georgia Gould (USA)593
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus)535
9Marie-Helene Premont (Can)466
10Katrin Leumann (Swi)447
11Annie Last* (GBr)442
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo)402
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut)398
14Pauline* Ferrand Prevot (Fra)374
15Lea Davison (USA)372
16Sabine Spitz (Ger)349
17Esther Süss (Swi)332
18Sabrina Enaux (Fra)296
19Eva Lechner (Ita)295
20Tanja Zakelj (Slo)276
21Alexandra Engen (Swe)267
22Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)266
23Heather Irmiger (USA)243
24Mary Mcconneloug (USA)235
25Karen Hanlen (NZl)234
26Adelheid Morath (Ger)230
27Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi)209
28Annika Langvad (Den)208
29Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)207
30Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)197
31Amanda Sin (Can)196
32Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)196
33Rosara Joseph (NZl)182
34Tereza Hurikova (Cze)181
35Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)179
36Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)170
37Julie Krasniak (Fra)155
38Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)153
39Anne Terpstra* (Ned)143
40Lene Byberg (Nor)142
41Vera Andreeva (Rus)126
42Laura Turpijn (Ned)125
43Anna Szafraniec (Pol)120
44Cécile Ravanel (Fra)119
45Janka Stevkova (Svk)118
46Hanna Klein (Ger)118
47Rie Katayama (Jpn)114
48Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)112
49Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)111
50Sarah Koba (Swi)110
51Qinglan Shi (Chn)105
52Fanny Bourdon (Fra)103
53Silke Schmidt (Ger)103
54Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)93
55Judy Freeman (USA)91
56Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)84
57Laura Metzler (Fra)80
58Sandra Walter (Can)74
59Anja Gradl (Ger)70
60Corina Gantenbein (Swi)63
61Mikaela Kofman (Can)60
62Katherine O'shea (Aus)54
63Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)52
64Katherine Compton (USA)51
65Rowena Fry (Aus)51
66Lee Craigie (GBr)50
67Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)48
68Githa Michiels (Bel)47
69Mandy Dreyer (Can)46
70Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)44
71Adriana Rojas (CRc)40
72Pavla Havlikova (Cze)38
73Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
74Samantha Sanders (RSA)36
75Erin Huck (USA)34
76Sarah Kaufmann (USA)32
77Jenni King (Aus)31
78Maxine Filby (GBr)30
79Caroline Villeneuve (Can)29
80Katherine Herrera (CRc)28
81Caroline Mani (Fra)25
82Anna Villar Argente (Spa)24
83Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
84Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)15
85Willow Rockwell (USA)14
86Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)13
87Jodie Willett (Aus)13
88Lucie Vesela (Cze)12
89Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)10
90Franziska Brun (Swi)9
91Catherine Vipond (Can)9
92Julia Colvin (RSA)9
93Judith Pollinger (Ita)8
94Jane Nussli (GBr)8
95Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

Team World Cup standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team401pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team216
3CCC Polkowice187
4BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry175
5Subaru - Trek155
6Multivan Merida Biking Team126
7Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team116
8Rabobank Giant Offroad Team105
9Topeak Ergon Racing Team105
10Sabine Spitz Haibike Team101
11Colnago Sudtirol91
12Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team89
13Specialized Racing68
14Wheeler - Ixs Team55
15Salcano Factory Team40
16Team Fujibikes Rockets38
17Specialized Solodet Vosges38
18ISD MTB Team31
19Bikepark.Ch Craft28
20GT Skoda Chamonix24
21Notebooksbilliger.De Team22
22Scott-3Roxracing15
23Focus MIG Team7
24Team Bulls6
25Team Crampfix Nakamura2

 

