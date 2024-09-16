Pauline Ferrand-Prévot returns to the road at Zurich World Championships

By
published

Olympic mountain bike champion will race on the road full-time in 2025 in pursuit of Tour de France Femmes crown

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was previously world champion on the road in Ponferrada a decade ago
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was previously world champion on the road in Ponferrada a decade ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will make her first competitive appearance on the road in over three years when she lines up for France at the World Championships road race in Zurich on September 28.

After winning mountain bike gold at the Paris Olympic Games, Ferrand-Prévot confirmed that she would return to the road full-time in 2025, when she will race for Visma-Lease a Bike and target overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.