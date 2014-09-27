Ferrand-Prévot: I wasn’t the strongest, but I was clever

Image 1 of 4 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot secures the gold medal at the World Championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint after a photo finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The French national team on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the top of the climb of Mirador in the elite women's road race at the World Championships, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s chances of landing the rainbow jersey seemed to have evaporated. A four-woman group featuring Marianne Vos had just powered clear over the summit, and in World Championships past, that has tended to be that.



