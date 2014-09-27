Ferrand-Prévot: I wasn’t the strongest, but I was clever
Frenchwoman lands Worlds road race in Ponferrada
At the top of the climb of Mirador in the elite women's road race at the World Championships, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s chances of landing the rainbow jersey seemed to have evaporated. A four-woman group featuring Marianne Vos had just powered clear over the summit, and in World Championships past, that has tended to be that.
