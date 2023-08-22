Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson joins new EF Education-Cannondale in 2024

Alison Jackson, who secured the biggest win of her career at Paris-Roubaix Femmes this spring, has signed a contract to compete under the new EF Education-Cannondale team beginning in 2024.

Jackson, the reigning Candian champion, is currently contracted to compete with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB for the remainder of the season. However, the team, owned by Linda Jackson and To the Top Cycling LLC, confirmed to Cyclingnews that EF Education-TICBO-SVB will fold at the end of 2023.

“EF Pro Cycling does such a good job with letting me be me, and I love that part,” Jackson said. She has raced under the EF Education title sponsor for the 2023 season and is looking forward to continuing that partnership going forward with the new team EF Education-Cannondale, which will be owned and managed by EF Pro Cycling.

“I can just be who I am, and it’s appreciated on and off the bike. I really love the brands and partners that are on board with EF Education-Cannondale. I love the storytelling that EF Pro Cycling does, like RaceTV, so there’s a lot of other things that signing with this team adds to my life alongside bike racing.”

Jackson has a reputation for making fun and lighthearted dance videos on her social channels and has become one of cycling's TikTok sensations. In an interview with Cyclingnews earlier this year, Jackson said her time spent creating and filming dance moves gives her a work-life balance.

“I just want to share laughter with other people. The videos I make and the dances I do, they’re always funny in a lighthearted, positive way. If I can make people laugh and take their minds off things or just have people join in my joy, it feels good,” she said.

From Vermilion, Alberta, Jackson aims to continue her success in the sport under the EF Education-Cannondale team next season.

“I just want us to win bike races. I think that with bold riding and good legs, it’s going to be good. My personal goals will always be in the spring, and I just want to take confidence from the Paris-Roubaix win to win again, ideally in some of these other classic races that I’ve had my eye on," she said.

"I love racing, and I always say I just want to be a difference-maker, so whether it’s me getting to be the winner or helping a teammate to make that happen, my goal is to do something that really matters in the race.”

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team lost long-time sponsors Tibco and Silicon Valley Bank due to "recent economic challenges and events" after the bank's collapse earlier this year. It was the longest-run women's team, having started in 2004. Jackson had been part of the team earlier in her career, between 2018-2019 and then again in 2023.

Cyclingnews spoke with Jackson at the recent Tour de France Femmes, who spoke highly of her current EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team but also noted her frustration that her win at Paris-Roubaix was not enough to bring in new sponsors needed to replace the loss of Tibco and Silicon Valley Bank.

"We have such a good programme. Winning Paris-Roubaix has been the biggest success in their 17 years running, and you would think that maybe it would attract other sponsors to come in and join forces," Jackson told Cyclingnews.

"It's been a great programme for all the years that Linda has owned it. Our sport is volatile; the only thing that is ever sure is that teams will end and other teams will start. It is unfortunate because the environment on this team with the riders and staff is so good that it's sad that we will have to break that up next year."

The new EF Education-Cannondale team has already announced the signing of four riders from the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB programme, including Jackson, Veronica Ewers, and Letizia Borghesi and Magdeleine Vallieres. Jackson said she has been advocating for her teammates to find places on new teams.

"For me, it's been good after the Paris-Roubaix win. It's stressful doing the run-around," Jackson told Cyclingnews. "For me, it probably seems easier [to find a new team] after a Paris-Roubaix win, but then you have a lot of great teammates who won't have the results; in some ways, I try to advocate for them also. My performances are so good because of the great teamwork."