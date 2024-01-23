Paris-Roubaix organisers name wildcards for 2024
New EF Education-Cannondale team of defending champion among eight wildcard teams invited for women's event
The organisers of Paris-Roubaix named the teams who have been invited to take part in the 121st edition of the men's race and fourth for the women, with defending champion Alison Jackson's EF Education-Cannondale among the newcomers.
Both races are in the WorldTour and all of the WorldTour teams are obliged to compete, so all 18 men's and 15 women's squads will be on the line in April for the Hell of the North.
The top three men's ProTeams, Lotto Dstny, Uno-X Mobility, and Israel-Premier Tech and top women's Continental team, Cofidis, earned automatic invitations under UCI rules.
That left four wildcard spots for the men, and the organisers have selected TotalEnergies, Q36.5, Team Flanders-Baloise and Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB to the event.
On the women's side, Jackson's EF Education-Cannondale team made the cut as part of eight wildcard entries along with four French continental teams: Arkéa-B&B Hôtels, St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93, Komugi-Grand Est and Winspace. British team LifePlus Wahoo, Norway's Coop-Repsol and the Dutch Volkerwessel women's team round out the start list.
Paris-Roubaix is the 16th stop on the UCI WorldTour which began in Australia with the Tour Down Under, won by Israel-Premier Tech's Stephen Williams. The series continues this weekend with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes is the 11th race of the UCI Women's WorldTour which is currently led by Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) after her victory in the Tour Down Under.
The women also race in Geelong this weekend in the Deakin University Road Race, the second event in this year's Women's WorldTour.
Paris-Roubaix Men's Teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hôtels
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education-Easypost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Visma - Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Lotto Dstny
- Israel Premier Tech
- Uno-X Mobility
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- TotalEnergies
Paris-Roubaix Women's Teams
- AG Insurance – Soudal Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-AlUla-Jayco
- Movistar Team
- Roland
- Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
- Team SD Worx-Pro Time
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Cofidis
- Arkéa-B&B Hôtels Women
- EF Education-Cannondale
- LifePlus Wahoo
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93
- Team Coop-Repsol
- Team Komugi-Grand Est
- Volkerwessel
- Winspace
