Paris-Roubaix cap-throwing spectator offered a deal to avoid legal action

By
published

French cycling union wants woman to be the face of a safety campaign

Mathieu van der Poel on the attack on the Merignies-Avelin cobblestones sector where a spectator threw a hat toward his wheels
Mathieu van der Poel on the attack on the Merignies-Avelin cobblestones sector where a spectator threw a hat toward his wheels (Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman accused of intentionally throwing a cycling cap at Mathieu van der Poel during his ride to victory in Paris-Roubaix has been offered a deal to avoid charges of intentional assault and battery.

The incident came with 42km to go in the 2024 edition of Paris-Roubaix while Van der Poel was in the midst of a winning solo breakaway. The women could be seen in video throwing her hat toward Van der Poel's bike. Fortunately, the cap bounced off did not get lodged in his drivetrain or cause any other problems.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.