Police to investigate spectator who threw cap at Van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix

By Barry Ryan
published

Complaint to be lodged by French riders' union on behalf of CPA

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel in action at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French cyclists’ union is to lodge a complaint with police after a spectator appeared to throw a cycling cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s rear wheel as he soloed to victory at Paris-Roubaix.

The Union Nationale des Cyclistes Professionnels (UNCP) confirmed on Monday that it would lodge the complaint on behalf of international riders’ association the CPA.

