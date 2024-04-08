Police to investigate spectator who threw cap at Van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix

The French cyclists’ union is to lodge a complaint with police after a spectator appeared to throw a cycling cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s rear wheel as he soloed to victory at Paris-Roubaix.

The Union Nationale des Cyclistes Professionnels (UNCP) confirmed on Monday that it would lodge the complaint on behalf of international riders’ association the CPA.

“Tomorrow morning at 8.30am, a complaint will be lodged with the police by the CPA and the UNCP,” read the statement on Twitter, which was accompanied by a screenshot of the spectator in question. “We are asking anyone who can help identify this charming person to do so.”

The incident took place with 42km remaining, on the cobbled sector between Mérignies and Avelin. Van der Poel, who was already 1:38 clear of the chasers, was unaffected by the tossed cap, but CPA president Adam Hansen highlighted the potential danger of the incident, and he also signalled the union’s intention to take action.

In such circumstances, the CPA requests its local chapter to file a police complaint. When a spectator brandishing a cardboard sign caused a mass crash on the opening day of the 2021 Tour de France, for instance, she was taken to court by the UNCP and ultimately fined €1,200.

The cap toss was not an isolated incident at Paris-Roubaix. Later in the race, Van der Poel was reportedly doused in beer, as he had been on the Oude Kwaremont during his Tour of Flanders victory the previous week.

Het Nieuwsblad reported on Monday that one of the culprits at the Ronde has been identified by police.

“He has not yet been interrogated, but he can expect an invitation,” police spokesman Joost Duhamel told the newspaper.

“There are people who think we are right to track down those beer throwers, and others who wonder if we have nothing better to do. But Sunday's incident during Paris-Roubaix clearly shows that we must take action. That behaviour must stop before it goes from bad to worse.”