Spectator who threw cap at Van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix claims ‘no harm intended’

The spectator who seemingly deliberately launched a cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s rear wheel as he soloed to victory in Paris-Roubaix on Sunday has insisted, through her lawyer, that she did not intend to cause any harm and that while she wants to discuss the incident with the riders union, is not prepared to discuss it in the media.

The cap-throwing incident on the Mérignies cobblestone segment sparked uproar, given it at least appeared to be deliberate, although it did not affect Van der Poel’s performance.

Nor was the cap toss was an isolated incident at Paris-Roubaix. Later in the race, Van der Poel was reportedly doused in beer, as he had been on the Oude Kwaremont during his Tour of Flanders victory the previous week.

But in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad this week, the lawyer representing the cap-throwing spectator has told the Belgian media that she has been in touch with the French riders union, the UNCP which lodged a complaint with police about the incident on behalf of the CPA [International Riders Association].

“We have also already contacted the French riders' union,” the lawyer told Het Nieuwsblad. “In that message, my client identified herself and clarified that she is the woman in the images. She has also indicated that she would like to provide the union with an explanation about what happened there.”

The lawyer was categorical that no harm had been intended, still less bring the rider down.

“No sane person would do something like that, right?” the lawyer asked rhetorically, before repeating “My client prefers to give her explanation with the riders' association.”

The explanation would be in full, the lawyer said, adding that “She doesn’t want to have that conversation in the media.”

Earlier this week, Het Nieuwsblad reported, the woman told the paper “If there are any complaints, I will take responsibility. I don't want to waste more words on that in the media.”

According to the interview, the lawyer added that they are waiting for a response from the French riders' union. He added that “She would like to explain everything” and reconfirmed her as being a Van der Poel fan.

