Spectator who threw cap at Van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix claims ‘no harm intended’

Spectator’s lawyer says she ‘wants to talk about incident, but not in media’

The spectator who seemingly deliberately launched a cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s rear wheel as he soloed to victory in Paris-Roubaix on Sunday has insisted, through her lawyer, that she did not intend to cause any harm and that while she wants to discuss the incident with the riders union, is not prepared to discuss it in the media.

The cap-throwing incident on the Mérignies cobblestone segment sparked uproar, given it at least appeared to be deliberate, although it did not affect Van der Poel’s performance.

