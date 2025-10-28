Missed deadlines for initial UCI registration by Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco reportedly due to absence of bank guarantee

Escape Collective article points to missing guarantee as reason for Australian squad's absence from initial list of 2026 WorldTour teams

Liv-Alula-Jayco team&#039;s Dutch rider Silke Smulders adjusts her glasses as Liv-Alula-Jayco team&#039;s Dutch rider Silke Smulders (R) and the team await prior to the start of the 6th stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 123.7 km from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert, in Clermont-Ferrand, central France on July 31, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Liv AlUla Jayco at the Tour de France Femmes 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The absence of Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco from the initial list of teams applying for a men's UCI WorldTour licence and Women's WorldTour licence in 2026 is due to missing bank guarantees, according to an article published on Escape Collective.

Part of the process of registration requires a variety of key financial documents to be lodged with the UCI by October 15, and on October 20 the list of teams which had submitted essential documents was revealed by the UCI. The Australian-based men's and women's teams, which have been operating since 2012, were notable absences.

Escape Collective reported that a bank guarantee of 25% of the team rider and staff salaries, worth an estimated €3-4 million, had yet to be submitted, but the sources also said the team was confident that the guarantee would be provided in the coming days.

