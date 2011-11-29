Paez returns to TX Active-Bianchi team

Leonardo Paez returns to the TX Active Bianchi Team for 2012 (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Leonardo Paez is returning to the TX Active-Bianchi team in 2012. The 28-year-old Colombian rider, a marathon expert, signed a one-year contract with Felice Gimondi's Italian-based team to chase his Olympic dream, just like he did in 2008.

In 2011, Paez finished 12th in the Olympic Test Event at Hadleigh Park in Essex, near London, and he won the Pan American Games in Tapalpa, near Guadalajara, Mexico. He was also second in the Colombian cross country national championships.

"I'm happy to be here again. This team is like a family for me," said Paez. "I want to come back stronger than before, to perform well at the 2012 London Games and above all to win the marathon world championships".

TX Active-Bianchi's President Felice Gimondi is delighted with Paez's return. "Paez, together with Italian Tony Longo, will assure us a significant participation in the marathon events to make our team much stronger and more visible. The Colombian rider can play his cards at the world championships, too."

Paez previously rode for TX Active-Bianchi from 2008 to 2010. During this period, he claimed relevant victories including a marathon World Cup (2008), Colombian cross country national championship (2008 and 2009) and the final ranking of the Internazionali d'Italia (2009).

In 2012, he will race on the new Bianchi Methanol 29 SL model.