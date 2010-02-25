Paez, Caro, Cominelli to lead TX Active-Bianchi mountain bike team in 2010

Image 1 of 5 The 2010 TX Active Bianchi Team at its season-opening presentation (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 5 TX Active Bianchi Team's juniors (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 5 The elite riders of the TX Active Bianchi Team. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 4 of 5 TX Active Bianchi Team presents its elite riders. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 5 of 5 Team president Felice Gimondi spoke at the presentation. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The TX Active-Bianchi MTB team was presented for the second consecutive year in the province of Bergamo's Sala Viterbi on Thursday. Team members were introduced to local authorities, managers, sponsors, the public and the press.

This year marks the 19th consecutive year Bianchi has set up its own mountain bike and cyclo-cross team. With its international line-up, the team is chasing big results. However, the team TX Active-Bianchi will also emphasize the care of its young athletes and their education as well as acting responsibly with regard to the environment.

Colombians Julio Caro and Leonardo Paez Italian Cristian Cominelli, Portugal's Ricardo Marinheiro and Frenchman Stephane Tempier are ready to start the 2010 elite offroad season in the under the guidance of Massimo Ghirotto.

The junior team, running under manager Andrea Ferrero, features seven athletes: Cesare Fognini, Filippo Galli, Edoardo Togni, Federico Barri, Cristian Boffelli, Giorgio Rossi and Oscar Vairetti.

Team Manager Massimo Ghirotto is feeling confident looking toward the new season. "We built up a competitive all-round team which can play a part in both cross country and marathon races, in particular with Paez and Caro."

"We are also expecting a lot from Cominelli, who won the Italian cyclo-cross under 23 National Championship for the second year in a row, and from the Portuguese Marinheiro and French Tempier. Above all, we believe in everyone's moral qualities and humanity, apart from the physical and athletic qualities."

"For the second year in a row, Italcementi is the proud main sponsor of the team along with the TX Active brand," said Italcementi Communication Manager Lorenzo Colombo. "... both Bianchi and Italcementi ... are based in Bergamo but think and act globally to promote Italian excellence. The TX Active-Bianchi team aims to be a world class mix of the best the sport has to offer in terms of integrity and commitment, regardless of racing results."

The team's president Felice Gimondi also shared his thoughts. "We have built up an excellent team, which is capable of achieving results in the most important international races, and I think the junior team has excellent chances as well.

"Despite the world economic depression, confirming (existing sponsors like) Italcementi and the entry of new partners like UBI Bank makes us proud and spurs us to do better and better," said Gimondi.

Other sponsors include FSA, GTM and Elite.

Shortly after the presentation, the elite and Under 23 team will head to Terracina in central Italy to start its training camp,which will run through March 7, when the riders will take part in their first race of the 2010 season, round one of the Internazionali d'Italia.

The team will race Bianchi Methanol SL Team Edition mountain bikes.

2010 TX Active-Bianchi MTB Elite / Under 23 team

Julio Caro (Colombia)

Leonardo Paez (Colombia)

Cristian Cominelli (Italy)

Ricardo Marinheiro (Portugal)

Stephane Tempier (France)

2010 TX Active-Bianchi MTB junior team

Cesare Fognini (Italy)

Filippo Galli (Italy)

Edoardo Togni (Italy)

Federico Barri (Italy)

Cristian Boffelli (Italy)

Giorgio Rossi (Italy)

Oscar Vairetti (Italy)