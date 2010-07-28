Paez looks forward to getting back to competition
Colombian will resume racing in August after broken hand
Colombian mountain bike pro Leonardo Paez returned to Italy a few days ago to rejoin his TX Active-Bianchi team. He underwent surgery at left hand in Colombia following a nasty crash during a training session in Chile while preparing for the Pan-American games in April. Since then, he's been recovering and awaiting the chance to return to competition.
"Unfortunately he missed the first half of the season, but he will be able to do some good races in September and October, too."
