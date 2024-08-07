Olympic champion Faulkner confirmed for Tour de France Femmes

EF-Oatly-Cannondale announce roster with veteran Alison Jackson confirming 'we're looking for stage wins'

TERUEL SPAIN APRIL 30 LR Alison Jackson of Canada Green Points Jersey and Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EF EducationCannondale cross the finish line during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 3 a 1303km stage from Lucena del Cid to Teruel UCIWWT on April 30 2024 in Teruel Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Alison Jackson (left) in the green points jersey, and EF Education-Cannondale teammate Kristen Faulkner racing at the Vuelta Femenina 2024 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The new Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner has been confirmed to race in the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, which begins in Rotterdam on Monday. EF-Oatly-Cannondale announced their team of seven riders on Wednesday, naming fellow Olympians Alison Jackson, Noemi Rüegg, and Kim Cadzow along with Lotta Henttala, Magdeleine Vallieres and Clara Edmond.

Faulkner will compete in the women's Team Pursuit on Wednesday as her final event of the Paris Olympics before returning her focus to her pro road team, which gained entry to the Tour de France Femmes as a wild card team this year.

