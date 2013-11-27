Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI cyclo-cross standings

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) outsprinted Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) to win in Gavere for the ninth time in his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Yannick Peeters had enough of a lead at Superprestige Gavere that he dismounted and crossed the finish line on foot to celebrate his victory (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Three weeks of racing have taken place since the previous tabulation of the UCI Cyclo-cross rankings, but world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) and World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continue to lead their respective elite men's and elite women's standings. Belgium's Yannick Peeters, the reigning European champion, leads the junior men's standings.

The highlight for Nys's recent race results were back-to-back victories in the C1-rated races at the GP Hasselt (November 16), the third round of the bpost bank trofee, and the fourth round of the Superprestige series in Gavere, contested the following day. This past weekend, however, Nys abandoned the Superprestige round in Gieten due to a mechanical and the previous day he finished fourth at the third World Cup round in the sands of Koksijde, Belgium. As a result his leading point tally in the rolling, 12-month tabulation dropped slightly to 2,008.

Nys's closest rival in the UCI 'cross standings, Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), however, won both of the previous weekend's races and narrowed the gap to Nys to 70 points. Belgians hold the top-three positions in the standings with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) in third at 1,772 points with Dutch champion and World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) the first non-Belgian in the standings in fourth at 1,710 points. There was stability at the upper reaches of the standings as the top-10 riders maintained their positions.

The USA's Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) is the top North American rider in the standings at 21st place with 657 points, just one point ahead of compatriot Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in 22nd place.

Belgium continues it's lengthy reign as best nation for elite men with its points tally of 5,718, while the Netherlands remains in second at 3,207 points. There was a slight shuffling in the following three positions as Germany moved from fourth to third with 2,363 points and Switzerland moved from fifth to fourth at 2,257 points. The Czech Republic, previously third, dropped to fifth at 2,198 points.

Nine-time US champion Katie Compton strengthened her lead in the elite women's standings following an emphatic victory in the third World Cup round in Koksijde, Belgium on Saturday, the 18th World Cup win of her career. Compton, also the World Cup leader, extended her lead over world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) to 565 points. Vos is in the midst of a break during 'cross season and won't return to competition until late December.

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) remained in third at 1,632 points while Belgian champion Sanne Cant, second in the Koksijde World Cup and a winner of Jaarmarktcross Niel on November 11, edged ahead of British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) for third fourth place, 1,538 to 1,506 points.

The top six nations for elite women remained the same, with Great Britain leading the standings with 3,947 points. The Netherlands holds second at 3,715 points followed by the United States in third at 3,382 points.

Belgium's Yannick Peeters holds a commanding lead in the junior men's standings with 126 points, nearly twice as many as his nearest rival, the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, who moved from 4th to 2nd with 64 points.

Since winning the European championship on November 3rd Peeters has shown impressive form with three straight victories in the Superprestige rounds at Hamme-Zogge, Gavere and Gieten plus a runner-up result to compatriot Kobe Goossens at the Koksijde World Cup round. During that same time period Toupalik added to his points tally with a fifth place at the Koksijde World Cup followed the next day by a third place result at Superprestige Gieten. The top-three in the junior men's standings is completed by Belgium's Eli Iserbyt, who holds steady in third with 59 points.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider with 33 points for 8th place overall.

Belgium maintains its top position in the junior men's nation standings at 243 points, followed by France in second at 97 points. The United States moved from fourth to third at 94 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 2008 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1938 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1772 4 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1710 5 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1589 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1350 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1242 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 989 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 927 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 910 11 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 871 12 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 870 13 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 852 14 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 838 15 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 838 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 820 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 804 18 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 796 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 726 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 675 21 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 657 22 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 656 23 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 603 24 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 570 25 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 537 26 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 534 27 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 500 28 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 470 29 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP 467 30 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 460 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 450 32 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 445 33 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 429 34 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 426 35 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 425 36 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 421 37 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 412 38 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 402 39 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 398 40 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 383 41 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 377 42 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 368 43 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 354 44 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 347 45 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 343 46 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 313 47 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 311 48 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 311 49 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 306 50 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 292

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 5718 pts 2 Netherlands 3207 3 Germany 2363 4 Switzerland 2257 5 Czech Republic 2198 6 United States 1850 7 France 1777 8 Italy 1402 9 Spain 1099 10 Slovakia 728 11 Great Britain 648 12 Poland 643 13 Canada 568 14 Japan 458 15 Denmark 373 16 Luxembourg 369 17 Sweden 306 18 Hungary 261 19 Australia 261 20 Portugal 260 21 New Zealand 258 22 Austria 210 23 Serbia 205 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Norway 35 28 Estonia 18 29 Ukraine 5

Elite women - Individuals (top-50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2310 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1745 3 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1632 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1538 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1506 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1380 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 1183 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 1163 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1118 10 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1020 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 950 12 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 856 13 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 809 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 802 15 Eva Lechner (Ita) 748 16 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 539 17 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 533 18 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 517 19 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 483 20 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 476 21 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 461 22 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 419 23 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 410 24 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 409 25 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 408 26 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 400 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 394 28 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 385 29 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 377 30 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 358 31 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove 337 32 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 333 33 Annie Last (GBr) 321 34 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 305 35 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 288 36 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team 262 37 Julie Krasniak (Fra) 258 38 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 252 39 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 242 40 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 242 41 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 240 42 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team 230 43 Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien 213 44 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 45 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 207 46 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam 206 47 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 205 48 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 199 49 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento 192 50 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team 190

Elite women - Nations 1 Great Britain 3947 pts 2 Netherlands 3715 3 United States 3382 4 Belgium 3079 5 Czech Republic 2959 6 France 2441 7 Italy 1322 8 Switzerland 1211 9 Germany 667 10 Japan 662 11 Slovakia 557 12 Canada 517 13 Denmark 508 14 Sweden 485 15 Austria 323 16 Luxembourg 321 17 New Zealand 254 18 Spain 205 19 Portugal 202 20 Serbia 202 21 Australia 200 22 Poland 200 22 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200 26 Argentina 2

Junior men - Individuals (top-50) 1 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 126 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic) 64 3 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 59 4 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 58 5 Lucas Dubau (France) 58 6 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 40 7 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 37 8 Cooper Willsey (United States) 33 9 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 32 10 Peter Goguen (United States) 32 11 Austin Vincent (United States) 29 12 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 24 13 Jens Teirlinck (Belgium) 22 14 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 15 Yan Gras (France) 19 16 Thomas Joseph (Belgium) 19 17 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 18 18 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 15 19 David Lombardo (United States) 15 20 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 13 21 Sébastien Havot (France) 13 22 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 11 23 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 10 24 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 25 Odrian Champossin (France) 10 26 Ludwig Cords (Germany) 10 27 Raúl Fernández (Spain) 10 28 Lance Haidet (United States) 8 29 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 30 Leo Appelt (Germany) 6 31 Jon Gil (Spain) 6 31 Valentin Ortillon (France) 6 33 Florian Vidal (France) 6 34 Ian McShane (United States) 6 35 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 5 36 Valentin Humbert (France) 4 37 Nick Verheyen (Belgium) 4 38 Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium) 4 38 Gotzon Martín (Spain) 4 40 Raphaël Auclair (Canada) 4 41 Garrett Gerchar (United States) 3 42 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 2 43 Lander Loockx (Belgium) 2 44 Grant Ellwood (United States) 2 45 Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium) 2 46 Ken Mueller (Luxembourg) 2 46 Daniel Mayora (Spain) 2 48 Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands) 2 49 Gavin Haley (United States) 2 50 Noah Granigan (United States) 2