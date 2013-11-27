Trending

Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI cyclo-cross standings

Peeters tops junior men's rankings

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) outsprinted Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) to win in Gavere for the ninth time in his career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Yannick Peeters had enough of a lead at Superprestige Gavere that he dismounted and crossed the finish line on foot to celebrate his victory

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Three weeks of racing have taken place since the previous tabulation of the UCI Cyclo-cross rankings, but world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) and World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continue to lead their respective elite men's and elite women's standings. Belgium's Yannick Peeters, the reigning European champion, leads the junior men's standings.

The highlight for Nys's recent race results were back-to-back victories in the C1-rated races at the GP Hasselt (November 16), the third round of the bpost bank trofee, and the fourth round of the Superprestige series in Gavere, contested the following day. This past weekend, however, Nys abandoned the Superprestige round in Gieten due to a mechanical and the previous day he finished fourth at the third World Cup round in the sands of Koksijde, Belgium. As a result his leading point tally in the rolling, 12-month tabulation dropped slightly to 2,008.

Nys's closest rival in the UCI 'cross standings, Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), however, won both of the previous weekend's races and narrowed the gap to Nys to 70 points. Belgians hold the top-three positions in the standings with Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) in third at 1,772 points with Dutch champion and World Cup leader Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) the first non-Belgian in the standings in fourth at 1,710 points. There was stability at the upper reaches of the standings as the top-10 riders maintained their positions.

The USA's Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) is the top North American rider in the standings at 21st place with 657 points, just one point ahead of compatriot Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in 22nd place.

Belgium continues it's lengthy reign as best nation for elite men with its points tally of 5,718, while the Netherlands remains in second at 3,207 points. There was a slight shuffling in the following three positions as Germany moved from fourth to third with 2,363 points and Switzerland moved from fifth to fourth at 2,257 points. The Czech Republic, previously third, dropped to fifth at 2,198 points.

Nine-time US champion Katie Compton strengthened her lead in the elite women's standings following an emphatic victory in the third World Cup round in Koksijde, Belgium on Saturday, the 18th World Cup win of her career. Compton, also the World Cup leader, extended her lead over world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) to 565 points. Vos is in the midst of a break during 'cross season and won't return to competition until late December.

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) remained in third at 1,632 points while Belgian champion Sanne Cant, second in the Koksijde World Cup and a winner of Jaarmarktcross Niel on November 11, edged ahead of British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) for third fourth place, 1,538 to 1,506 points.

The top six nations for elite women remained the same, with Great Britain leading the standings with 3,947 points. The Netherlands holds second at 3,715 points followed by the United States in third at 3,382 points.

Belgium's Yannick Peeters holds a commanding lead in the junior men's standings with 126 points, nearly twice as many as his nearest rival, the Czech Republic's Adam Toupalik, who moved from 4th to 2nd with 64 points.

Since winning the European championship on November 3rd Peeters has shown impressive form with three straight victories in the Superprestige rounds at Hamme-Zogge, Gavere and Gieten plus a runner-up result to compatriot Kobe Goossens at the Koksijde World Cup round. During that same time period Toupalik added to his points tally with a fifth place at the Koksijde World Cup followed the next day by a third place result at Superprestige Gieten. The top-three in the junior men's standings is completed by Belgium's Eli Iserbyt, who holds steady in third with 59 points.

The USA's Cooper Willsey is the top North American rider with 33 points for 8th place overall.

Belgium maintains its top position in the junior men's nation standings at 243 points, followed by France in second at 97 points. The United States moved from fourth to third at 94 points.

Elite men - Individuals (top-50)
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team2008pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1938
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1772
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1710
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1589
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1350
7Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1242
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team989
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team927
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team910
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team871
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team870
13Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team852
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team838
15Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team838
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti820
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team804
18Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team796
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team726
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team675
21Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus657
22Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com656
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team603
24Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team570
25Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist537
26Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team534
27Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team500
28Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team470
29Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP467
30Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com460
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep450
32Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea445
33Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team429
34Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica426
35Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team425
36Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team421
37Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team412
38Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team402
39Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)398
40Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor383
41Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement377
42Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team368
43David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus354
44Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team347
45Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)343
46Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles313
47Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk311
48James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement311
49Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus306
50Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team292

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium5718pts
2Netherlands3207
3Germany2363
4Switzerland2257
5Czech Republic2198
6United States1850
7France1777
8Italy1402
9Spain1099
10Slovakia728
11Great Britain648
12Poland643
13Canada568
14Japan458
15Denmark373
16Luxembourg369
17Sweden306
18Hungary261
19Australia261
20Portugal260
21New Zealand258
22Austria210
23Serbia205
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Norway35
28Estonia18
29Ukraine5

Elite women - Individuals (top-50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2310pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1745
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1632
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1538
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1506
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1380
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team1183
8Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1163
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1118
10Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1020
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant950
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi)856
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus809
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota802
15Eva Lechner (Ita)748
16Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized539
17Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com533
18Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams517
19Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team483
20Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit476
21Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny461
22Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement419
23Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized410
24Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies409
25Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force408
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies400
27Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti394
28Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube385
29Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team377
30Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team358
31Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove337
32Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling333
33Annie Last (GBr)321
34Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport305
35Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy288
36Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team262
37Julie Krasniak (Fra)258
38Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team252
39Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles242
40Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes242
41Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant240
42Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team230
43Nadja Heigl (Aut) RLM Wien213
44Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
45Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO207
46Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossteam206
47Arenda Grimberg (Ned)205
48Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)199
49Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento192
50Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team190

Elite women - Nations
1Great Britain3947pts
2Netherlands3715
3United States3382
4Belgium3079
5Czech Republic2959
6France2441
7Italy1322
8Switzerland1211
9Germany667
10Japan662
11Slovakia557
12Canada517
13Denmark508
14Sweden485
15Austria323
16Luxembourg321
17New Zealand254
18Spain205
19Portugal202
20Serbia202
21Australia200
22Poland200
22Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200
26Argentina2

Junior men - Individuals (top-50)
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)126pts
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)64
3Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)59
4Kobe Goossens (Belgium)58
5Lucas Dubau (France)58
6Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)40
7Thijs Aerts (Belgium)37
8Cooper Willsey (United States)33
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)32
10Peter Goguen (United States)32
11Austin Vincent (United States)29
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)24
13Jens Teirlinck (Belgium)22
14Joshua Dubau (France)20
15Yan Gras (France)19
16Thomas Joseph (Belgium)19
17Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)18
18Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)15
19David Lombardo (United States)15
20Max Gulickx (Netherlands)13
21Sébastien Havot (France)13
22Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)11
23Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)10
24Simon Harrington (Australia)10
25Odrian Champossin (France)10
26Ludwig Cords (Germany)10
27Raúl Fernández (Spain)10
28Lance Haidet (United States)8
29Josh Abbey (Australia)6
30Leo Appelt (Germany)6
31Jon Gil (Spain)6
31Valentin Ortillon (France)6
33Florian Vidal (France)6
34Ian McShane (United States)6
35Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)5
36Valentin Humbert (France)4
37Nick Verheyen (Belgium)4
38Thomas Van De Velde (Belgium)4
38Gotzon Martín (Spain)4
40Raphaël Auclair (Canada)4
41Garrett Gerchar (United States)3
42Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)2
43Lander Loockx (Belgium)2
44Grant Ellwood (United States)2
45Nick Van De Kerckhove (Belgium)2
46Ken Mueller (Luxembourg)2
46Daniel Mayora (Spain)2
48Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)2
49Gavin Haley (United States)2
50Noah Granigan (United States)2

Junior men - Nations
1Belgium243pts
2France97
3United States94
4Netherlands69
5Czech Republic67
6Spain20
7Germany17
8Australia16
9Switzerland15
10Canada4
11Luxembourg2