Nys, Compton lead first UCI 'cross rankings of season

Image 1 of 3 Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) awaits the start of Kermiscross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Vos is congratulated by Katie Compton. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The first UCI cyclo-cross rankings of the 2013-2014 season were released today following the opening World Cup round on Sunday in Valkenburg and there's little change at the top of the standings as previous season's final leaders Sven Nys and Katie Compton continue in their respective top spots.

While a disastrous outing in Valkenburg for reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL), who withdrew after snapping a chain, put a serious dent in his World Cup ambitions, the 37-year-old Belgian remains on top of the elite men's UCI standings with 2,150 points. Nys finished the previous season on top of the standings and in the rolling 12-month tabulation format he picked up where he left off. The top six riders in the standings, in fact, all held steady in their positions with Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) at second overall, 132 points behind Nys, followed by Valkenburg runner-up Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) with 1,714 points, 436 behind the world champion.

Pauwels's teammate Klaas Vantornout, the Belgian champion, is close behind in fourth with 1,700 points while Sunday's World Cup winner Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) is fifth with 1,496 points.

The biggest upwards mover near the top of the rankings is German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus), the third place finisher in Valkenburg, who jumped from his 15th position at the end of last season to 8th with 1,076 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) is the top North American rider in 21st place with 577 points, followed closely by Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in 22nd with 556 points.

The top four countries in the elite men's nation standings remain unchanged with Belgium in its usual position on top. Belgium has a commanding lead with 5,882 points, nearly double the tally of second-placed Netherlands (3,001). The Czech Republic holds steady at third with 2,275 points.

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) begins the 2013-2014 'cross season where she left off, first on the UCI rankings. While the nine-time US champion has had a lighter early season schedule than previous years, nonetheless she placed second place to world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in the opening World Cup round in Valkenburg and tops the standings with 2,330 points. Not wanting to miss a World Cup on home turf, Vos contested and won the women's race on Sunday in commanding fashion which moved her from fourth into second with 1,805 points. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) trails Vos by 51 points in third while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds fourth with 1,483 points. British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), third in Valkenburg on Sunday, rounds out the top five, just two points behind Cant.

Vos's decision to contest some early 'cross races plus the opening World Cup round puts the Netherlands on top of the elite women's nation standings with 4,155 points. Great Britain, which ended the previous season as top nation, is in second at 4,023 points followed by the United States in third with 3,205 points.

While the elite categories have a rolling, 12-month points cycle for determining their rankings, the junior men start each season with a zero balance and add points as the season progresses. Lucas Dubau (France), the winner of the junior men's World Cup in Valkenburg, tops these first rankings with 40 points, earning 30 for his win on Sunday plus 10 points for a victory on home soil on week prior to the World Cup. A pair of Belgians round out the top three, with Yannick Peeters at 25 points followed by Eli Iserbyt at 23 points.

France holds a slight edge over Belgium in the nation standings, 66 to 62 points, while the United States holds third at 36 points.

Elite men - Individual ranking (top 50) 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 2150 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 2018 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1714 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 1700 5 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1496 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1102 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 1079 8 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 1076 9 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 986 10 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 969 11 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 967 12 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 861 13 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 856 14 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 856 15 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 850 16 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 831 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 775 18 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 773 19 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 730 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 695 21 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 577 22 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 556 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 538 24 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 534 25 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 524 26 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 514 27 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 465 28 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 463 29 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 460 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 450 31 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 440 32 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 437 33 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 434 34 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 420 35 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 419 36 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 398 37 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 380 38 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor 377 39 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 373 40 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 352 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 341 42 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 341 43 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 337 44 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 318 45 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 312 46 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 304 47 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 298 48 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 293 49 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 293 50 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 287

Elite men - Nation ranking 1 Belgium 5882 pts 2 Netherlands 3001 3 Czech Republic 2275 4 Switzerland 2215 5 Germany 2054 6 France 1684 7 United States 1657 8 Italy 1294 9 Spain 1084 10 Poland 660 11 Canada 598 12 Great Britain 570 13 Slovakia 521 14 Japan 407 15 Luxembourg 364 16 Denmark 317 17 Sweden 287 18 Australia 276 19 New Zealand 272 20 Hungary 261 21 Portugal 260 22 Austria 210 23 Serbia 200 24 Croatia 200 24 Ireland 200 26 Finland 200 27 Norway 35 28 Estonia 18 29 Ukraine 5

Elite women - Individual ranking (top 50) 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 2330 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1805 3 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1754 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 1483 5 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1481 6 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 1480 7 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1360 8 Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 1187 9 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 1121 10 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 1094 11 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1027 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 870 13 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 854 14 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 788 15 Eva Lechner (Ita) 748 16 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 483 17 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 457 18 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove 443 19 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 432 20 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 429 21 Julie Krasniak (Fra) 419 22 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 403 23 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 392 24 Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit 389 25 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 381 26 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team 366 27 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti 345 28 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 340 29 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 338 30 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 336 31 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 327 32 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport 326 33 Annie Last (GBr) 321 34 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 319 35 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 315 36 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny 302 37 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 301 38 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 295 39 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 285 40 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 283 41 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Wolfis Bikeshop Heitersheim 275 42 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes 269 43 Nancy Bober (Bel) 265 44 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 238 45 Vania Rossi (Ita) 230 46 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 223 47 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 208 48 Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite 208 49 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof 205 50 Francesca Cauz (Ita) 193

Elite women - Nation ranking 1 Netherlands 4155 pts 2 Great Britain 4023 3 United States 3205 4 Belgium 3047 5 Czech Republic 2689 6 France 2470 7 Switzerland 1492 8 Italy 1323 9 Germany 800 10 Canada 590 11 Japan 561 12 Denmark 532 13 Slovakia 512 14 Sweden 438 15 Austria 272 16 Luxembourg 262 17 New Zealand 254 18 Portugal 202 19 Serbia 202 20 Spain 202 21 Australia 200 22 Poland 200 22 Croatia 200 24 Hungary 200 25 Finland 200

Junior men - Individual ranking 1 Lucas Dubau (France) 40 pts 2 Yannick Peeters (Belgium) 25 3 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) 23 4 Joshua Dubau (France) 20 5 Peter Goguen (United States) 20 6 Kobe Goossens (Belgium) 14 7 Max Gulickx (Netherlands) 11 8 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 10 9 Simon Harrington (Australia) 10 10 Austin Vincent (United States) 10 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) 8 12 Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) 8 13 Josh Abbey (Australia) 6 14 Gianni Van Donink (Belgium) 6 14 Sébastien Havot (France) 6 16 Cooper Willsey (United States) 6 17 Thijs Aerts (Belgium) 6 18 Yan Gras (France) 4 19 Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) 4 20 Raphaël Auclair (Canada) 4 21 Stijn Caluwe (Belgium) 4 22 Roman Lehky (Czech Republic) 2 23 Florian Vidal (France) 2 24 Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands) 2 25 Gavin Haley (United States) 2 26 Noah Granigan (United States) 2 27 Elias Van Hecke (Belgium) 2 28 Hugo Briatta (France) 1 28 Johan Jacobs (Switzerland) 1 30 Pim van den Klundert (Netherlands) 1 31 Jonathan Anderson (United States) 1 32 Maxx Chance (United States) 1