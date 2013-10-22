Trending

Nys, Compton lead first UCI 'cross rankings of season

Valkenburg winner Lucas Dubau is top junior

Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) awaits the start of Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Vos is congratulated by Katie Compton.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The first UCI cyclo-cross rankings of the 2013-2014 season were released today following the opening World Cup round on Sunday in Valkenburg and there's little change at the top of the standings as previous season's final leaders Sven Nys and Katie Compton continue in their respective top spots.

While a disastrous outing in Valkenburg for reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL), who withdrew after snapping a chain, put a serious dent in his World Cup ambitions, the 37-year-old Belgian remains on top of the elite men's UCI standings with 2,150 points. Nys finished the previous season on top of the standings and in the rolling 12-month tabulation format he picked up where he left off. The top six riders in the standings, in fact, all held steady in their positions with Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) at second overall, 132 points behind Nys, followed by Valkenburg runner-up Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) with 1,714 points, 436 behind the world champion.

Pauwels's teammate Klaas Vantornout, the Belgian champion, is close behind in fourth with 1,700 points while Sunday's World Cup winner Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) is fifth with 1,496 points.

The biggest upwards mover near the top of the rankings is German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus), the third place finisher in Valkenburg, who jumped from his 15th position at the end of last season to 8th with 1,076 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) is the top North American rider in 21st place with 577 points, followed closely by Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in 22nd with 556 points.

The top four countries in the elite men's nation standings remain unchanged with Belgium in its usual position on top. Belgium has a commanding lead with 5,882 points, nearly double the tally of second-placed Netherlands (3,001). The Czech Republic holds steady at third with 2,275 points.

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) begins the 2013-2014 'cross season where she left off, first on the UCI rankings. While the nine-time US champion has had a lighter early season schedule than previous years, nonetheless she placed second place to world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) in the opening World Cup round in Valkenburg and tops the standings with 2,330 points. Not wanting to miss a World Cup on home turf, Vos contested and won the women's race on Sunday in commanding fashion which moved her from fourth into second with 1,805 points. European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) trails Vos by 51 points in third while Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) holds fourth with 1,483 points. British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), third in Valkenburg on Sunday, rounds out the top five, just two points behind Cant.

Vos's decision to contest some early 'cross races plus the opening World Cup round puts the Netherlands on top of the elite women's nation standings with 4,155 points. Great Britain, which ended the previous season as top nation, is in second at 4,023 points followed by the United States in third with 3,205 points.

While the elite categories have a rolling, 12-month points cycle for determining their rankings, the junior men start each season with a zero balance and add points as the season progresses. Lucas Dubau (France), the winner of the junior men's World Cup in Valkenburg, tops these first rankings with 40 points, earning 30 for his win on Sunday plus 10 points for a victory on home soil on week prior to the World Cup. A pair of Belgians round out the top three, with Yannick Peeters at 25 points followed by Eli Iserbyt at 23 points.

France holds a slight edge over Belgium in the nation standings, 66 to 62 points, while the United States holds third at 36 points.

Elite men - Individual ranking (top 50)
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team2150pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team2018
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1714
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team1700
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1496
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1102
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team1079
8Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1076
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team986
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team969
11Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team967
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team861
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team856
14Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team856
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team850
16Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team831
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team775
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team773
19Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti730
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team695
21Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus577
22Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com556
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team538
24Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team534
25Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist524
26Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team514
27Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea465
28Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team463
29Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com460
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep450
31James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement440
32Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team437
33Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team434
34Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team420
35Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team419
36Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)398
37Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team380
38Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor377
39Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team373
40David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus352
41Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)341
42Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)341
43Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement337
44Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team318
45Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team312
46Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team304
47Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica298
48Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team293
49Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team293
50Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles287

Elite men - Nation ranking
1Belgium5882pts
2Netherlands3001
3Czech Republic2275
4Switzerland2215
5Germany2054
6France1684
7United States1657
8Italy1294
9Spain1084
10Poland660
11Canada598
12Great Britain570
13Slovakia521
14Japan407
15Luxembourg364
16Denmark317
17Sweden287
18Australia276
19New Zealand272
20Hungary261
21Portugal260
22Austria210
23Serbia200
24Croatia200
24Ireland200
26Finland200
27Norway35
28Estonia18
29Ukraine5

Elite women - Individual ranking (top 50)
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective2330pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1805
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1754
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP1483
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1481
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1480
7Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1360
8Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1187
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team1121
10Jasmin Achermann (Swi)1094
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1027
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant870
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota854
14Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus788
15Eva Lechner (Ita)748
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com483
17Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams457
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove443
19Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force432
20Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement429
21Julie Krasniak (Fra)419
22Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team403
23Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team392
24Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit389
25Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized381
26Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Team366
27Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti345
28Arenda Grimberg (Ned)340
29Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube338
30Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant336
31Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team327
32Tereza Medvedova (Svk) ZP Sport326
33Annie Last (GBr)321
34Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies319
35Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies315
36Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny302
37Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team301
38Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized295
39Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles285
40Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling283
41Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Wolfis Bikeshop Heitersheim275
42Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes269
43Nancy Bober (Bel)265
44Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies238
45Vania Rossi (Ita)230
46Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy223
47Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom208
48Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite208
49Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Prof205
50Francesca Cauz (Ita)193

Elite women - Nation ranking
1Netherlands4155pts
2Great Britain4023
3United States3205
4Belgium3047
5Czech Republic2689
6France2470
7Switzerland1492
8Italy1323
9Germany800
10Canada590
11Japan561
12Denmark532
13Slovakia512
14Sweden438
15Austria272
16Luxembourg262
17New Zealand254
18Portugal202
19Serbia202
20Spain202
21Australia200
22Poland200
22Croatia200
24Hungary200
25Finland200

Junior men - Individual ranking
1Lucas Dubau (France)40pts
2Yannick Peeters (Belgium)25
3Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)23
4Joshua Dubau (France)20
5Peter Goguen (United States)20
6Kobe Goossens (Belgium)14
7Max Gulickx (Netherlands)11
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)10
9Simon Harrington (Australia)10
10Austin Vincent (United States)10
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)8
12Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)8
13Josh Abbey (Australia)6
14Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)6
14Sébastien Havot (France)6
16Cooper Willsey (United States)6
17Thijs Aerts (Belgium)6
18Yan Gras (France)4
19Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)4
20Raphaël Auclair (Canada)4
21Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)4
22Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)2
23Florian Vidal (France)2
24Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)2
25Gavin Haley (United States)2
26Noah Granigan (United States)2
27Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)2
28Hugo Briatta (France)1
28Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)1
30Pim van den Klundert (Netherlands)1
31Jonathan Anderson (United States)1
32Maxx Chance (United States)1

Junior men - Nation ranking
1France66pts
2Belgium62
3United States36
4Netherlands29
5Australia16
6Canada4
7Czech Republic2
8Switzerland1