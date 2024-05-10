'Nothing is over yet ' - Giro d'Italia leader and knockout stage winner Tadej Pogačar remains cautious

Slovenian now in full command of GC after first Grand Tour TT win in three years

Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the stage 7 time trial
Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar delivered a major blow on his opponents' hopes of beating him in the Giro d'Italia on Friday's time trial stage, but the maglia rosa remained notably cautious afterwards, warning that "Nothing is over yet."

The UAE Team Emirates rider demolished the opposition in spectacular style in the 40.6 kilometre TT, upending a 47-second advantage in favour of specialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the second intermediate checkpoint to clinch his first Grand Tour time trial in three years by 17 seconds.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.