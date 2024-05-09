'You can't win every day' – Tadej Pogačar holds fire on Giro d'Italia gravel with time trial in mind

By
published

Slovenian admits he would have been happy to lose pink jersey and avoid post-stage 'shenanigans'

Tadej Pogacar on the gravel stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogacar on the gravel stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would be an exaggeration to describe the pink jersey as a burden to Tadej Pogačar, a man who floats amiably through his cycling life as though largely untroubled by the effects of gravity. There are, however, aspects of leading the Giro d’Italia that he cheerily admits he could do without.

The novelty of podium ceremonies and post-race media duties has long since worn off for Pogačar, who has spent the bulk of his career donning one leader’s jersey or another. After defending the maglia rosa on the gravel roads south of Siena on stage 6, he dutifully ran through the usual rigmarole of sweaty handshakes and popped prosecco corks on the podium, before running the same old gauntlet of television crews in the mixed zone.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.